It’s official: Christopher Nolan‘s Tenet will no longer make its July 17 release date. But if you’re disappointed about that news, take heart: the film is only being delayed by a few weeks, and will now open on July 31. Warner Bros. will still capitalize on the July 17 date by re-releasing Nolan’s Inception in theaters for the film’s 10th anniversary. More on the new Tenet release date below.

We were all wondering if Tenet would truly open on July 17, and now we know the answer: it won’t. But it’s still arriving in July. Warner Bros. just pushed the release date of Christopher Nolan’s latest mysterious epic to July 31, with Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, stating:

“We’re especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31. It’s been longer than any of us could’ve imagined since we’ve seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris’ fans as we count down to Tenet‘s opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theaters for its 10th anniversary on July 17.”

The National Alliance of Theater Owners (NATO) also issued a statement:

“We are excited that our partners at Warner Bros. will offer a new generation of film fans the opportunity to enjoy Inception the way it was originally intended to be seen – on the big screen. Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theatres all around the world on July 31st.”

New movie releases have been delayed – in some cases by a full year – due to the coronavirus pandemic. July has been the month the industry has been looking towards with hopes of getting back on its feet. While two other films were set to open before Tenet – the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged on July 1, and The Broken Hearts Gallery on July 10 – Tenet was being viewed as the big return to form for Hollywood, since it’s bound to be a surefire hit. Now, movie-goers who think they’re ready to go back to the theater will have to wait a few more weeks. Disney’s Mulan, meanwhile, is still scheduled to open July 24.