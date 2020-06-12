Immediately after Warner Bros. announced the two-week delay of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet, the studio pushed back the release date of another highly-anticipated blockbuster. Wonder Woman 1984, which was already moved from its initial June 2020 release to August on account of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, has been pushed back yet again to a fall release date.

As audiences nervously debate whether seeing Tenet next month is worth it, Wonder Woman 1984 is trading its hotly anticipated summer premiere for a cool fall release date. The sequel to Patty Jenkins‘ beloved 2017 comic book film Wonder Woman has been pushed back from its August 14 to October 2, 2020.

“Wonder Woman 1984 is coming to your favorite theater this fall. See it October 2, 2020,” the official Wonder Woman Twitter announced Friday.

The news came immediately after Warner Bros. pushed the Tenet release date by two weeks, from mid July to July 31. Theater exhibitors and the movie industry at large eyed July as the month that the box office could get back to business, with two other films set to open before Tenet — the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged on July 1, and The Broken Hearts Gallery on July 10 — and Tenet viewed as the big blockbuster champion that could reenergize flagging theater businesses. Disney’s Mulan is still scheduled to open July 24.

Wonder Woman 1984 has weathered several delays since the film wrapped production in 2018, with an initial release date set for late 2019 before it was set for June 2020, then pushed to August due to nationwide theater shutterings because of the coronavirus pandemic. While the film’s glitzy ’80s setting and lighthearted tone indicates that Wonder Woman 1984 is a perfect fit the summer season, it seems that the studio is intent on keeping the film for a 2020 release, perhaps due to the film’s political themes and its Washington, D.C., locales — hence Warner Bros. moving it to fall instead of next year.

Directed by Jenkins, who co-writes the film with Geoff Johns, and David Callaham, Wonder Woman 1984 is the highly anticipated sequel to 2017’s Wonder Woman, which became a record-breaking box office hit and critical success. Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot and Chris Pine, as well as series newcomers Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal as the film’s villains.

