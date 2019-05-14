Daily Podcast: The Future of Star Wars, Netflix’s Disney Loss, That Horrible Aladdin Clip and The Food We Wanna Eat At Galaxy’s Edge
Posted on Tuesday, May 14th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 14, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by managing editor Jacob Hall, weekend editor Brad Oman, and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Star Wars, Netflix, Honey I Shrunk The Kids, The Twilight Zone, Aladdin, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.
Opening banter: Water Cooler will return tomorrow, we just have too much news to discuss.
In The News:
- Chris: ‘Star Wars’ Film From ‘Game of Thrones’ Showrunners Confirmed to Follow ‘The Rise of Skywalker’
- Brad: A Third Live-Action ‘Star Wars’ Series May Be Released Between Episode 9 and the Next Trilogy
- Jacob: 28% of Netflix Users Claim They Will Cancel When Disney, Marvel & Star Wars Leave the Service
- Peter: Exclusive: ‘Honey I Shrunk The Kid’ Reboot ‘Shrunk’ in the Works With Josh Gad to Star
- Chris: You’ll Be Able to Watch ‘The Twilight Zone’ Reboot in Black and White Soon
- Jacob: ‘Aladdin’ Clip: Will Smith Puts on a Show-Stopping Performance of ‘Prince Ali’
- Brad: Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Full Food Menu Includes Creature Meat, Blue Milk & More
