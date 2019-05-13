If you’re of the opinion that The Twilight Zone doesn’t really feel like The Twilight Zone unless it’s in black and white, Jordan Peele has good news for you. You’ll soon be able to watch Peele’s Twilight Zone reboot in black and white on CBS All Access. Very soon, in fact – we’re talking the end of the month here. Praise be to Saint Rod Serling.

Starting May 30th ??@TheTwilightZone? will be available in black and white. ‘Cause… come on. pic.twitter.com/7h5LdjUszr — Jordan Peele (@JordanPeele) May 11, 2019

The new Twilight Zone looks good in color, but there’s something about the series that cries out for the black and white days of the original. The Twilight Zone debuted in 1959, and the first color TV show didn’t arrive until 1966 – which meant the original Zone had no choice but to be black and white. But the shadowy cinematography became synonymous with the overall feeling of the show.

Now, Jordan Peele and CBS All Access are going to attempt to recapture some of that monochrome magic by releasing the new Twilight Zone reboot in black and white. The teaser above offers a look at how this will look, and the results are promising – at least in the clips provided. It’s worth noting that the show wasn’t shot to be in black and white, which might make certain scenes and episodes look a little off. Cinematographers obey a different set of rules when shooting in b&w, and while you can always strip the color out of something, the results can vary.

If you’d rather stick with the color versions, those will be available too. So everyone wins. Unless you’re not a fan of the show, in which case…uh…I guess you can watch something else.