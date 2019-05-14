Brush up your Sunday salaam, because Will Smith is performing his show-stopping version of one of Aladdin‘s most beloved songs: “Prince Ali.” But we’ll leave it up to your interpretation as to whether that’s a good or bad version of show-stopping. Watch the new Aladdin clip below.

Aladdin Clip

Watch Will Smith perform "Prince Ali" in this new clip from #Aladdin! pic.twitter.com/T24OzFl3bf — IGN (@IGN) May 14, 2019

One of the biggest advantages of casting Will Smith as the Genie — a role that any actor would feel burdened to take on after Robin Williams’ iconic performance — is the actor’s inherent charisma. Smith is arguably one of Hollywood’s last movie stars, whose larger-than-life screen presence alone can drastically improve a film. So when Smith’s charisma doesn’t even make this performance of “Prince Ali” enjoyable, then we’ve got a problem.

Smith just looks awkward here, engaging in some slow, simple dance moves but mostly gesturing at the spectacle around him. But spectacle may be putting it kindly: they’re gaudy approximations of the animated film’s hundreds of dancers, animals, and colors. In direct contrast to the frenzied, colorful chaos of the original animated film, this number just seems uninspired. I’ll admit I don’t hold out a lot of hope that the live-action remake of Aladdin will be amazing, and this clip doesn’t inspire much confidence.

Directed by Guy Ritchie, who co-wrote the film with John August, Aladdin opens in theaters on May 24, 2019.