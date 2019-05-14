Lucasfilm is expanding the Star Wars universe to the small screen in a big way with their first live-action series set in a galaxy far, far away coming to Disney+ this fall. The show is called The Mandalorian (seen above), and the footage shown at Star Wars Celebration impressed the hell out of us. After that, there will be a series focusing on Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. But according to Disney chief Bob Iger, there will be a third live-action Star Wars series that is likely to get off the ground before the new round of movies kicks off in 2022.

When addressing the three-year hiatus that Star Wars movies will be taking between the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and the first in a new film trilogy that will begin hitting theaters in December 2022, Disney CEO Bob Iger briefly discussed what will be happening with Star Wars in the meantime. Iger told the crowd at the MoffetNathanson Media & Communications summit:

“In the interim, we are producing two live-action Star Wars series for Disney+. One of them is called The Mandalorian, which is being supervised by Jon Favreau, and the other one is a bit of a prequel to Rogue One. My guess is there will probably be one more, at least one more, live-action series that we produce for Disney+, meaning a Star Wars series, before we release the next film.”

When the three-year gap between Star Wars movies was announced recently, fans were sad that they’d have to wait so long to return to a galaxy far, far away. But shows like The Mandalorian will certainly keep them busy during that time. As for what this recently revealed third live-action Star Wars series is about, we might already have an idea.

Earlier this year, rumors surfaced about an Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series being in development at Lucasfilm. Originally, there was chatter about an Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off movie coming together at some point. But the series idea came about after Solo: A Star Wars Story didn’t perform as well at the box office as Disney and Lucasfilm had hoped. Disney+ gives Lucasfilm a new outlet to tell some of these stories in a satisfying way without taking the risk of releasing a tentpole movie that doesn’t deliver major box office returns.

Then again, there’s always a chance that there’s a completely different Star Wars series in the works that will get off the ground in the next few years. It would be odd if we wouldn’t have heard anything about it by this point in time, even if it was just a rumor, which makes the Obi-Wan Kenobi series feel all the more likely. But there are plenty of other pockets of the Star Wars galaxy left to be explored. We likely won’t hear anything on that series for a little while, but it’s good to know Disney has plenty of plans to keep Star Wars fans engaged during the three-year break from the big screen.