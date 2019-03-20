Daily Podcast: Star Wars Rumors, How Netflix Is Further Changing How We Watch TV Shows, The Flash, X-Men and Suicide Squad
Posted on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the March 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson, and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, The Flash, X-Men, Netflix, and Star Wars rumors.
In The News:
- Ben: James Gunn’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ is a “Total Reboot,” According to Producer Peter Safran
- HT: Ezra Miller Teams Up With Grant Morrison To Pen ‘The Flash’ Script in Creative Clash With Directors
- Mentioned: ‘Game Night’ Directors Get ‘The Creeps’ at Universal, But What Does This Mean for ‘The Flash’?
- Ben: Disney/Fox Deal is Done, But Don’t Expect to See X-Men in the MCU Anytime Soon
- HT: Netflix Testing Out Random Episode Orders For Original Shows Starting With ‘Love, Death & Robots’
- Ben: Rumor: ‘Star Wars’ Movies from ‘Game of Thrones’ Creators May Head to The Old Republic
- HT: ‘Ewoks’ TV Show Headed to Disney+? Let’s Speculate Wildly!
- Will ‘Once Upon a Time In Hollywood’ Follow ‘Inglourious Basterds’ and Change History?
- ‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: The Upside (Down) of a Teenage Wasteland
