Quentin Tarantino is back, and he’s brought one hell of a cast with him. Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood goes back to LA the summer of 1969, with the specter of the Manson Family lurking in the background. Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt lead a lineup that includes Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, and Luke Perry, in his final role. Watch the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer below.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood has to be the most anticipated movie of Quentin Tarantino’s entire career. No other film from the Pulp Fiction director has generated this much buzz, this much attention, this much hype. Part of that hype comes from the huge cast here – more on that in a bit. The movie also kicked-off a bidding war, with some studios going above and beyond to try to woo Tarantino. Warner Bros. reportedly decorated an entire office with furniture and movie posters from 1969, and put ’60s cars in the parking lot. In the end, Tarantino went with Sony.

Then there’s the fact that Tarantino is exploring the Manson Family, which immediately gives some pause. The filmmaker isn’t exactly known for his tastefulness – is he going to exploit Manson’s terrible crimes? Or does he have something else up his sleeve. We’ll have to wait and see. In any case, I’m excited as hell for this. Tarantino has grown more controversial over the years, but he remains a filmmaker I want to pay attention to. I distinctly remember how coldly his Hateful Eight was received by some when it arrived, with many thinking the film was too brutal, too sadistic. However, here, in 2019, the movie feels almost eerily prescient, as if Tarantino knew exactly where we were headed as a country.

In Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, several characters interact in Los Angeles across the summer of 1969, with the main focus being on Rick Dalton, a washed-up actor played by Leonardo DiCaprio, and Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend and stuntman, played by Brad Pitt. Here’s a breakdown of some of the people in this huge cast, and who they’re playing:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood.

as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood. Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double.

as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double. Al Pacino as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz.

as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz. Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate , the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film.

as , the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film. Bruce Dern as George Spahn , the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began).

as , the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began). Kurt Russell , Tim Roth , and Michael Madsen , all in undisclosed supporting roles.

, , and , all in undisclosed supporting roles. Timothy Olyphant , in an undisclosed role.

, in an undisclosed role. Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen.

as actor Steve McQueen. Dakota Fanning as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.

as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Nicholas Hammond as actor and director Sam Wanamaker .

as actor and director . Emile Hirsch as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring.

as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring. Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.)

as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.) Clifton Collins Jr. as a character named Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero.

as a character named Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero. Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith.

as Land Pirate Keith. James Marsden in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Julia Butters in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Scoot McNairy as Business Bob Gilbert.

as Business Bob Gilbert. Mike Moh as Bruce Lee.

as Bruce Lee. Rumer Willis as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate.

as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate. Lena Dunham , Maya Hawke, Austin Butler , and Lorenza Izzo as some of Manson’s many follows.

, , and as some of Manson’s many follows. Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski.

as Roman Polanski. And Damon Herriman as Charles Manson.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood was originally set to open August 9 to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the Tate–LaBianca murders, but the date was later changed – which is probably a good move, since keeping it on that date felt a little extra icky. Now the film will open July 26, 2019.