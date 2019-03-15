The Flash‘s long and troubled race to the big screen could be cut short. Warner Bros. finds itself at an impasse between star and directors as Ezra Miller, who stole the scenes as the Scarlet Speedster in Batman v. Superman and Justice League, is teaming up with DC Comics guru Grant Morrison to pen his own The Flash script, in direct competition with directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. And with Miller’s holding deal on The Flash soon to reportedly expire, this might be the last we see of Miller’s version of The Flash.

Ezra Miller is taking “creative differences” to a whole new level with his latest move to pen the script to The Flash himself in an attempt to steer the character toward his “darker” vision. The Hollywood Reporter has the news on the behind-the-scenes clashes between star and director on The Flash in a report that finds Warner Bros. in the middle of two competing creative visions. One that could determine whether Miller stays on as the star of The Flash.

Miller has reportedly teamed up with Morrison — the writer of acclaimed titles like All-Star Superman, Batman, and Vertigo’s The Invisibles — to pen a script that will fulfill his “darker take on the material.” Miller has reportedly been clashing with Francis Daley and Goldstein since the pair were hired last year, apparently over their “light-hearted approach” that falls in line with the duo’s previous credits like Spider-Man: Homecoming and Game Night. But that lighter approach seems to be working well for Warner Bros. lately, as the spectacularly goofy Aquaman has shown to be a box office monster, while the upcoming Shazam is earning buzz for its big-hearted take on the superhero origin story.

Warner Bros. is allowing both teams to submit their scripts, but it’s suggested that if the studio passes on Miller’s script, he could part ways with The Flash entirely. And as befitting a story involving The Flash, there’s a time limit. THR reports that Miller’s holding deal with The Flash expires in May, so he could end up hanging up the cape regardless.

It’s unclear what Miller’s “darker” vision would entail, as the actor embodied one of the brighter superheroes in Justice League. But it’s possible that Miller seemed set on starring in some version of Flashpoint, a storyline that was seemingly dropped once Francis Daley and Goldstein came onboard. “What fans understand when they hear Flashpoint, would be almost like hearing a word like ‘Crisis,'” Miller told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “The DC Hyper-Extended Multiverse, as I plan to call it.” Miller has continued to build hype for a Flashpoint adaptation, which would work as a semi-reboot for the DC Extended Universe, and now seems to be making a hail Mary pass to bring that movie to life.

With Morrison working with Miller on his script, I can’t see that version being overly dark — this is the man responsible for the optimistic All-Star Superman, after all. But we also don’t know the details of Francis Daley and Goldstein’s version, or if their version would have to be put on hold entirely if Miller ends up departing.

Whatever the case, it looks like we may not get a Flash movie anytime soon.