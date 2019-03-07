We’re still a month out from the release of Warner Bros.’ latest superhero effort, Shazam, but early buzz is already starting to build for the solo comic book movie starring Zachary Levi. Levi stars as the kid in an adult superhero’s body, whom 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) can transform into after shouting one magic word. Just from the first trailers, the Big comparisons were being drawn — but were they on the mark? Yes, and more, the Shazam early buzz seems to be saying.

Critics and fans who got the chance to see early screenings of Shazam are raving about the film’s ’80s throwback inspirations and its crowd-pleasing story about family. See what critics have to say about Shazam below.

First, /Film’s own Peter Sciretta gave warm praise to Shazam, calling it a crowd-pleasing superhero film that gets “a bit over the top and cheesy at times.”

#Shazam is parts Home Alone, parts Big, a crowd pleasing family-friendly joy-filled wish-fulfillment superhero film which gets a bit over the top and cheesy at times. It’s fun and funny, and I was surprised at how much it wears it’s heart on its sleeve. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 8, 2019

The general consensus appears to agree, with critics calling the film “goofy,” “vibrant,” and “heartfelt,” and with many especially giving praise to Levi’s lead performance as the titular superhero.

Shazam! is the superhero film that you never knew you needed. Zachary Levi was born to play this role. Ridiculously entertaining & non-stop fun from start to finish. Loved every character & all of the pop culture references. This is what going to the movies is all about. #Shazam pic.twitter.com/SxCcCTy2ZB — Scott Menzel (@TheOtherScottM) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is a laugh-out-loud funny romp that captures the innocence and challenge of being both a superhero and a kid at once. It’s clever, fun and heroic with an obvious nod to 80s classics like Big, Ghostbusters, The Goonies etc. @joblocom @ShazamMovie — Paul Shirey (@arcticninjapaul) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is big, goofy, lovable, and unlike anything DC has done before. Definitely in the vein of Tom Hanks' BIG, but with superhero action & lots of Batman and Superman references. I dug this film so much I wanted to give it a bear hug at the end. DC's movies keep getting better pic.twitter.com/WQJgo61gMg — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is a super-powered BIG & I LOVED every second of it. A colorful, vibrant, vital addition to the DCEU. Vivid character-driven action, heartrending central relationships & fully earned, totally satisfying emotional moments. Super hilarious. Super thrilling. Super awesome! pic.twitter.com/KelHZ5YzFq — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) March 8, 2019

Shazam! is another win for DC. Sure, the humor & action you'd expect from a superhero film are there, but #ShazamMovie stands out because of the emotional, family story at its center. I had some small issues with the hero/villain aspects but the family stuff is dynamic & powerful pic.twitter.com/FYM3QVp5hu — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) March 8, 2019

Shazam showcases Zachary Levi's charm and charisma as an actor and has a heartfelt and inspiring message at its core. Despite the dark tone in parts, it ends up bringing about lots of laughs and fun for all. #shazam #shazammovie pic.twitter.com/nyK1fWgykE — Ashley Menzel @ SXSW (@AshleyGMenzel) March 8, 2019

#SHAZAM! is pure joy that would have been right at home in the Amblin era. It has huge heart, loads of laughs, and even a few (welcome) scares. @ponysmasher combines classic charm and modern irreverence to create a thrilling superhero adventure for all. #SHAZAMMovie pic.twitter.com/3S7OYIjVos — Sean Gerber (@MrSeanGerber) March 8, 2019

#Shazam is a BLAST! @ZacharyLevi is perfect as Earth’s Mightiest Mortal and the film has such heart. Very unique take on genre that doesn’t take itself too seriously & embraces the weirdness of comics. Mindblowing easter eggs for hardcore fans! ??? pic.twitter.com/PbLGNXCkKy — Nicholas Whitcomb (@Whos_Nick) March 8, 2019

I absolutely loved #Shazam! It's my favorite DC film yet. Zachary Levi as Shazam was perfect casting and the kids absolutely steal the show. It's an amazing family movie with dope fight scenes and great humor! You guys are going to love it. pic.twitter.com/pZd5oORVA3 — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) March 8, 2019

Shazam seems to be getting universal praise from critics, with some even calling it the best DC Extended Universe film yet. Though some criticized the film’s cheesiness and over-the-top tone, the film’s family-friendly nostalgia, pitch perfect casting, and heart seem to be the saving graces for David Sandberg‘s film. We’ll find out more as we get closer to the film’s release date next month.

Shazam, which also stars Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou, opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.