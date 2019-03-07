shazam early buzz

We’re still a month out from the release of Warner Bros.’ latest superhero effort, Shazam, but early buzz is already starting to build for the solo comic book movie starring Zachary Levi. Levi stars as the kid in an adult superhero’s body, whom 14-year-old Billy Batson (Asher Angel) can transform into after shouting one magic word. Just from the first trailers, the Big comparisons were being drawn — but were they on the mark? Yes, and more, the Shazam early buzz seems to be saying.

Critics and fans who got the chance to see early screenings of Shazam are raving about the film’s ’80s throwback inspirations and its crowd-pleasing story about family. See what critics have to say about Shazam below.

First, /Film’s own Peter Sciretta gave warm praise to Shazam, calling it a crowd-pleasing superhero film that gets “a bit over the top and cheesy at times.”

The general consensus appears to agree, with critics calling the film “goofy,” “vibrant,” and “heartfelt,” and with many especially giving praise to Levi’s lead performance as the titular superhero.

Shazam seems to be getting universal praise from critics, with some even calling it the best DC Extended Universe film yet. Though some criticized the film’s cheesiness and over-the-top tone, the film’s family-friendly nostalgia, pitch perfect casting, and heart seem to be the saving graces for David Sandberg‘s film. We’ll find out more as we get closer to the film’s release date next month.

Shazam, which also stars Mark Strong, Grace Fulton, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Djimon Hounsou, opens in theaters on April 5, 2019.

Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana.

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

Comic Book/Superhero, The Buzz, Warner Brothers, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2018 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.