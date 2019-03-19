Disney’s new streaming service Disney+ is going to be home to all sorts of original Star Wars content, from live-action shows to animated series. Confirmed shows include The Mandolorian, a series about Rogue One character Cassian Andor, and a new animated Clone Wars. Then there are rumors about a series involving Solo character Qi’ra, and even a potential Obi Wan series. Now we have yet another rumored series to add to the pile: a show about Ewoks! Yes, those furry freedom fighters who love to dance, sing and murder stormtroopers, might be getting their own TV show. Details are extremely vague at the moment, but that won’t stop us from speculating!

Moviehole has a scoop involving the potential Ewoks TV show on Disney+, but be warned: it’s very thin. That’s not to say this isn’t happening, just that there are close to no concrete details at this moment. Per their source, Disney is “secretly working on other Star Wars projects that’ll premiere on the small screen. One of those upcoming may feature the return of the Ewoks.” And that’s it. The source doesn’t even indicate if the show will be about Ewoks, or if the Ewoks will just be appearing in some other series. They also add that this Ewok-related series is “unlikely to be part of the first phase of Star Wars shows, which are rumored to kick off around Halloween, but could be part of the second run, rumored to launch in the next 12-18 months.”

Could a show all about Ewoks work? That depends on what you think of the tiny furballs. Over the years, a general animosity has built up around the creatures, with fans arguing that they were too cutesy for the world of Star Wars. That opinion has softened a bit over time, but the world of Star Wars fandom is a strange, confusing place, where opinions fluctuate like the weather. For all I know, there’s a “Remove All Ewoks From Star Wars” petition floating around right now with 10 million signatures.

If I had to guess as to what this new show is – and I literally do have to guess, because again, the details are vague – I’m going to say that if the show is all about the Ewoks as main characters, it’ll probably be animated. That just makes more sense – although there was at one point a live-action Ewok-centric TV movie. It was 1984’s The Ewok Adventure, and featured Ewoks helping some human kids find their parents.

The Ewok Adventure even had a sequel – Ewoks: The Battle for Endor, starring Wilford Brimley!

Perhaps this Disney+ Ewok show will follow in the footsteps of these two films. We’ll have to wait for an official announcement to know for sure.