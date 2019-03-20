After long, tortuous months of waiting, Netflix is finally feeding us with the first official Stranger Things season 3 trailer. Part 3 of Netflix’s hit sci-fi/horror show is set to debut on the streaming service this month, but we’ve learned little about it in the past year and a half since Stranger Things Part 2 first premiered. But from the looks of the Stranger Things season 3 trailer, things are getting quite explosive in Hawkins, Indiana.

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer

Something strange is happening in Hawkins, Indiana…again. Netflix teased as much with curious footage of rats in a teaser earlier this week, which showed the rodents scurrying away or towards something. Whatever the case, the kids of Hawkins will be ready to face off with the latest supernatural threat from the Upside Down in season 3, which we know is set set in 1985 as the town deals with a morally corrupt mayor who pushes for the construction of the Starcourt Mall in a prominent new location. But town politics probably aren’t worrying the kids much, because it’s the 4th of July and all kinds of sparks are flying.

Stranger Things season 3, or Stranger Things 3 as showrunners Matt and Ross Duffer would prefer us to call it, comes nearly two years after Stranger Things 2 first hit the streaming service, building up the sky-high expectations as the writers work hard to perfect the delayed third season. While the second season was a bit of a letdown from the phenomenal first season, hopefully those long months of developing season 3 will pay off.

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Cara Buono reprise their roles in Stranger Things 3, with new additions Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale joining as well.

Stranger Things 3 debuts on Netflix on July 4, 2019.