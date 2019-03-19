Want your first look at official Stranger Things 3 footage? Today’s your lucky day! Sort of! A new Stranger Things 3 teaser has just been unleashed, and it features…some rats. There’s not a lot here, but it’s clearly shot in a way that suggests it is indeed footage from the new season, and likely teasing a trailer to come. It’s not much, but if you’ve been craving that Stranger content, it’s better than nothing.

Stranger Things 3 Teaser

it's almost feeding time ? pic.twitter.com/20gokeuKJs — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) March 19, 2019

Who let the rats out? Stranger Things, that’s who. This very quick, soundless teaser shows rats scurrying through an abandoned warehouse, with the ominous tagline: “It’s almost feeding time.” Does this imply the rats are about to feed, or that something bigger, and nastier, is coming to feed on the rats? Cue the spooky music.

It’s not a whole lot to go on, but this is obviously teasing a trailer to come – possibly this week. We still don’t know a whole lot about this new season, as is usually the show’s custom. We know season 3 is set in 1985, and the town has a morally corrupt mayor who pushed for the construction of the Starcourt Mall, a prominent new location. In addition to that, the season is set in the summer, with 4th of July fast approaching. Oh, and, as usual, some strange(r) things will happen.

I loved the first season of Stranger Things, but felt like season 2 was a bit of a bust. I’m hopeful season 3 will find a way to recapture the magic of the first season, though.

Returning cast members include Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, and Cara Buono, with new additions Maya Hawke, Cary Elwes, Jake Busey, and Francesca Reale joining as well.

Stranger Things 3 debuts on Netflix July 4. Keep your eye out for a trailer soon.