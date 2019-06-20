Daily Podcast: Spider-Man: Far From Home, Child’s Play, Halloween, Bad Trip, Bill & Ted & Keanu Reeves in the MCU
Posted on Thursday, June 20th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the June 20, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film senior writer Ben Pearson and writer Chris Evangelista to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Spider-Man: Far From Home, Child’s Play, Halloween, Bad Trip, Bill & Ted Face The Music, and Keanu Reeves in the MCU.
Feedback: In a previous episode Peter asked if there has ever been a really good prequel movie:
- Peter from Stockholm, Sweden writes in “Hi, I can’t believe no one mentioned the prequel to the 1982 The Thing, the 2011 The Thing. It is my duty as a citizen of the movie universe to make you aware of this awesome prequel that ends right where the 1982 The Thing begins. Thank you for your hard work and dedication. I really appreciate /Film podcast and website.”
In The News:
- Ben: ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Early Buzz: Peter Parker Swings Into a Post-‘Endgame’ World
- Ben: ‘Child’s Play’ Early Buzz: Chucky’s Back, But Is He Still Scary?
- Chris: ‘Halloween’ Sequel Aiming For 2020 Release; Jamie Lee Curtis and David Gordon Green Likely to Return
- Ben: Tiffany Haddish Goes From ‘Girl’s Trip’ to ‘Bad Trip’ In a Movie That Features a Mixture of Traditional Narrative and Actual Pranks
- Chris: ‘Barry’ Breakout Anthony Carrigan Joins ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ as the Villain
- Ben: Spider-Man Is Getting a New Villain in a Comic Written By J.J. Abrams and His Son
- Chris: Kevin Feige Wants Keanu Reeves in the MCU, Says Venom/Spider-Man Crossover Movie is “Likely”
All the other stuff you need to know:
- You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today’s show at slashfilm.com, and linked inside the show notes.
- /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.
- You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Podcasts, Overcast, Spotify and all the popular podcast apps (RSS).
- Send your feedback, questions, comments and concerns to us at peter@slashfilm.com. Please leave your name and general geographic location in case we mention the e-mail on the air.
- Please rate and review the podcast on iTunes, tell your friends and spread the word!
- Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.