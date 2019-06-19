Anthony Carrigan is trading targeted assassinations for time travel in his new role as the villain of Bill & Ted Face the Music. The scene-stealing actor who broke out as the amiable mobster Noho Hank in HBO’s Barry will be facing off against Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter in the long-awaited third installment as part of the Bill and Ted Face the Music cast.

Carrigan is going from playing one lovable goofball to terrorizing two lovable goofballs in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which reunites the time-traveling rockers more than 28 years later. Now settled down with families, Bill and Ted will be facing a foe worse than Death: middle age…and apparently Carrigan. The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Carrigan will be playing “the duo’s relentless adversary,” though no further details have been revealed.

Carrigan cuts a striking figure thanks to his smooth dome and hairless face, a distinctive appearance that he gained as a result of his alopecia areata. Though it’s something that’s worked in his favor ever since he broke out as the unnervingly polite mobster in Barry, leading him to playing quirky villains in genre TV and movies. I’m sure that Bill & Ted will make use of Carrigan’s singular talents for switching between sinister and silly at the drop of a hat. If we’re going to get into theories — since the third Bill & Ted is all about the middle-aged best friends grappling with family and legacy, Carrigan’s resemblance to William Sadler as Death in Bill and Ted’s Bogus Journey could suggest that he’s playing a relation. The Son of Death? That would certainly be an appropriately weird villain for the film.

Bill & Ted Face the Music will be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest, Red 2, Fun With Dick and Jane), from a screenplay by returning franchise writers Chris Matheson (Imagine That, A Goofy Movie) and Solomon (Men in Black, Mosaic).

Here’s the official synopsis for Bill & Ted Face the Music:

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

Bill & Ted Face the Music opens August 21, 2020.