I just want what’s best for Keanu Reeves, and so does Kevin Feige. The Marvel Studios president was recently asked if Reeves would ever pop up somewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and according to Feige, there’s nothing he’d like more. But he has to find the “right way to do it” first.

In addition to the possibility of Keanu Reeves in the MCU, Feige also commented on the prospects of a Venom/Spider-Man crossover movie sometime in the future. That probably won’t involve Keanu Reeves, though – so do you really care?

It’s that time again. A new Marvel movie is on the horizon (Spider-Man: Far From Home), which means it’s time for interviewers to ask Kevin Feige endless questions about the MCU. Some he’ll answer in detail, others he’ll dodge, and the wheel of time will continue to spin. While Feige was recently speaking with ComicBook, he was asked about everyone’s favorite topic: Keanu Reeves. Is there a chance Reeves might end up in the MCU? Maybe! “We talk to him for almost every film we make,” Feige said. “We talk to Keanu Reeves about. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

First of all, I wonder how true that “we talk to Keanu Reeves for almost every film we make” statement is. Does Feige really pick up the phone and call up Keanu every time a new Marvel flick is gearing up? I want to believe that, and I also want to believe Keanu Reeves listens very thoughtfully to the pitch, then politely declines so he can go ride one of his motorcycles.

In any case, I’m all for Keanu Reeves showing up in more things, including the MCU. One project he probably won’t show up in, though, is a potential Venom/Spider-Man crossover movie. Ever since Tom Hardy’s Venom movie got the green light, fans have been wondering if he’d cross paths with Tom Holland’s Spider-Man.

Feige was posed this very question while speaking with CinemaBlend, and while his answer wasn’t very positive, it wasn’t entirely negative either:

“I think probably it’s up to Sony. Sony has both those characters and, has Venom in their world. I don’t know what their plans are for another Venom or if they’re doing that. But it seems likely at some point.”

It probably is likely, since Venom was such a huge hit and Spider-Man remains the most popular property Sony owns. But I have a hard time buying Tom Holland’s Spidey going up against Tom Hardy’s Venom – the cinematic worlds the characters inhabit feel so incredibly different. I also can’t say I’m overjoyed at the concept of such a film – unless they get Keanu Reeves in there somewhere, that is.