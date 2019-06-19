Spider-Man: Homecoming was a relatively small-scale story that brought Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in as a supporting player to serve as a mentor to Tom Holland‘s web-slinging high schooler Peter Parker. But years later, and in the wake of the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, does this Spidey sequel soar or stumble? Read on for the Far From Home early buzz below.

I had a chance to see this movie earlier this week and speak with director Jon Watts about some of its more spoilery moments, so keep an eye out for that interview just after the film is released. Until then, here’s my spoiler-free reaction to the film:

These #SpiderMan movies have proven to be fascinating explorations of Tony Stark's legacy, complicating it in ways I didn't expect. That's another thing about this movie: it's doing an elaborate dance of leaning into and subverting expectations. V curious how people will react. pic.twitter.com/1eGTHPTZVb — Ben Pearson (@benpears) June 19, 2019

Absolutely loved SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME. I’m a huge Mysterio fan and Gyllenhaal nails him. Also the movie is very clever (and funny) how it handles the fallout post ENDGAME in explaining how this world works now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

Oh and for me SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME had three legit “holy shit” shocking moments. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is funny, exciting, romantic, goofy & follows HOMECOMING in being this brilliant ground-level look at Spidey's world & how the events of #AvengersEndgame impacted everyday life. Lots of twists & turns, plus some adorable summer romances, too. I'm a big fan pic.twitter.com/NUX0f8YFM0 — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 19, 2019

I love that #SpiderManFarFromHome is all sleight-of-hand. It begs to be seen multiple times. pic.twitter.com/nwIX24L8WH — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome had the difficult task of following two epic Avengers movies AND Spider-Verse and succeeds by telling a smaller, classical story about Peter Parker caught between what he wants and what responsibility demands. Pure cat(spider)nip for Spidey fans like me. pic.twitter.com/G2a4p6YhAr — Matt Singer (@mattsinger) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome is the coda we needed after Endgame, a glimpse of how the world looks now that the dust has settled. Could maybe have gone a bit harder on P's emotional arc, but bursting with warmth and humor and awkward teen romance. ? Also: Jake G = perfect casting. — Angie J. Han (@ajhan) June 19, 2019

#FarFromHome: My jaw dropped. And then dropped again. It's a paradigm shift. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 19, 2019

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!! I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film. What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler. Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

Major kudos in particular to Jake Gyllenhaal for his super engaging performance as complex character Mysterio, and Zendaya, who brings depth in her massively expanded role as MJ. #SpiderManFarFromHome — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 19, 2019

absolutely loved #SpiderManFarFromHome. Captures the spirit of the comics and mixes in some amazing movie magic. The second the film ended I wanted to watch it again. #JakeGyllenhaal is fantastic as Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/4ZYaS0L8mf — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 19, 2019

My thoughts on SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME: A movie that starts out good and turns great with every minute that passes — leading to one of the best climaxes of any solo Marvel movie. Tom Holland is, and will forever be, the greatest Spider-Man ever. This movie is a MUST SEE. pic.twitter.com/lTGf4F5ftq — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home made me smile from start to finish. Its got huge reveals and exciting set pieces but the way it builds off Endgame to to dive deeper into Peter’s emotions is really what make it soar. Mysterio also rules. I can’t wait to see it again. pic.twitter.com/FvP3B53MOX — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 19, 2019

#SpiderManFarFromHome: far superior to its predecessor & really delightful, w/a terrific theme of trust well-threaded throughout. Could say more, but it's spoiler-laden, full of fun secrets, so be careful who you follow and what they say. Jake G is great #SpiderMan #FarFromHome — Rodrigo Perez ??? (@YrOnlyHope) June 19, 2019

I really liked Spider-Man: Far From Home for reasons you can read in my review next week but I'm convinced that Tom Holland's Spider-Man can carry the MCU post-Downey and Evans. Whomever hired him and @jnwtts should get a nice raise! — Edward Douglas (@EDouglasWW) June 19, 2019

Didn’t LOVE #SpiderManFarFromHome as much as Homecoming but it’s still a rad take on bearing the weight of great expectations and a fun ode to teen romance. Tom Holland continues to be amazing, Zendaya’s MJ is just as cool as Shuri and Jake G’s an inspired choice for Mysterio. pic.twitter.com/nnu7BPjcFO — Brian Truitt (@briantruitt) June 19, 2019

Wow, I was honestly not expecting this much love for this movie, but I’m glad to see people enjoyed it so much. Personally, I have complicated feelings about this movie, and it’s extremely tough to talk about without getting into spoilers. It somehow reminds me of the best and worst of the MCU at the same time, and I’m really looking forward to discussing it with you all and the rest of Team /Film when it opens, because there’s tons of stuff to dig into.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2, 2019.