Spider-Man: Homecoming was a relatively small-scale story that brought Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark in as a supporting player to serve as a mentor to Tom Holland‘s web-slinging high schooler Peter Parker. But years later, and in the wake of the devastating events of Avengers: Endgame, does this Spidey sequel soar or stumble? Read on for the Far From Home early buzz below.

I had a chance to see this movie earlier this week and speak with director Jon Watts about some of its more spoilery moments, so keep an eye out for that interview just after the film is released. Until then, here’s my spoiler-free reaction to the film:

And here are several more reactions from critics across the web:

Wow, I was honestly not expecting this much love for this movie, but I’m glad to see people enjoyed it so much. Personally, I have complicated feelings about this movie, and it’s extremely tough to talk about without getting into spoilers. It somehow reminds me of the best and worst of the MCU at the same time, and I’m really looking forward to discussing it with you all and the rest of Team /Film when it opens, because there’s tons of stuff to dig into.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 2, 2019.

