Blumhouse is ready to head back to Haddonfield. A sequel to 2018’s Halloween is reported to be ready to shoot this fall, with a 2020 release date in mind. Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are all expected to reprise their roles as the surviving Strode women, and director David Gordon Green is likely to come back as well.

Collider broke the news about the Halloween sequel, stating that the film is “gearing up to start shooting after Labor Day, and that Universal will likely release the horror movie on October 16, 2020, which the studio had already reserved for an untitled Blumhouse film.”

Jamie Lee Curtis is “all but assured” to be back as Laurie Strode, and Judy Greer and Andi Matichak are likely to be back as as Laurie’s daughter and granddaughter, respectively. Seeing as they’re the only main characters who survived the previous film, that makes sense. Meanwhile, David Gordon Green wrote the script and will probably be back to direct as well. This is good news, since early reports indicated that if a sequel happened, it would be without Green’s involvement. There’s no word if Green’s Halloween screenwriters Jeff Fradley and Danny McBride are back as well, although Collider says McBride will executive produce.

And now here’s the part of the story where I inject my trademark skepticism. I loved the 2018 Halloween. I thought it was a wonderful addition to the franchise, and managed to do the impossible – make Michael Myers scary again. But here’s the thing: the movie also provided a great sense of closure for the story of Laurie Strode. The entire film was focused on Laurie reclaiming her narrative, and no longer being a victim. The big climax is all about how Laurie finally gets the drop on Michael, and manages to seemingly kill him once and for all. I knew another Halloween film was inevitable – especially after the 2018 movie ended up being such a hit, hauling in $255 million worldwide. But I was hoping that when and if the story continued, it would move beyond Laurie, and let her bask in the closure she so rightly earned.

At the same time, however, the idea of Curtis coming back for even more is too good to pass up. Her work in the 2018 film was phenomenal, and even though I would’ve been perfectly content to have that be her final adventure, I’m definitely up for more. I’m also glad that Greer and Matichak are coming back as well, since that implies the story will once again focus on the Strode women, and their knack for survival. Now here’s hoping John Carpenter returns to provide the soundtrack again.