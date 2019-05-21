On the May 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Falcon and Winter Soldier, PlayStation Productions, a True Lies TV show, and a Ghostbusters prequel set in the 1960s.

In The News:

Other Articles Mentioned:

All the other stuff you need to know: