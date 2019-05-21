Daily Podcast: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Falcon and Winter Soldier, a Ghostbusters Prequel, and More
Posted on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the May 21, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film weekend Brad Oman and writer Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Falcon and Winter Soldier, PlayStation Productions, a True Lies TV show, and a Ghostbusters prequel set in the 1960s.
In The News:
- Chris – ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer: Quentin Tarantino and His Huge Cast Go Back to 1969
- Ben – ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ First Reactions: The Film Tarantino Was Born to Make
- Chris – The ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Story Unfolds Over Three Specific Days
- Brad – Dan Aykroyd Has Written a ‘Ghostbusters’ Prequel Series Set in 1969
- Ben – Sony Launches PlayStation Productions Studio to Adapt Its Video Games Into Films and TV
- Chris – ‘True Lies’ TV Series Coming to Disney+ From McG
- Ben – ‘The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’ Finds a Director, Daniel Bruhl and Emily VanCamp in Talks to Join Cast
- Chris – ‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Series Will Have Bucky Going on Dates, Dealing with Apps, and Other Scary Stuff
Other Articles Mentioned:
- ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Review: Quentin Tarantino Has Made a Profound, Silly, and Sublime Masterwork [Cannes]
