There was a moment there where it looked like Quentin Tarantino wouldn’t be able to bring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but the filmmaker managed to pull it off. Now, to accompany the worldwide debut, a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer has arrived, in all its stylish, star-studded glory.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is easily one of our most-anticipated movies of the year. Not only does it mark the return of Quentin Tarantino, it also has one of the most impressive casts ever assembled. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

  • Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood.
  • Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double.
  • Al Pacino as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz.
  • Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film.
  • Bruce Dern as George Spahn, the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began).
  • Kurt RussellTim Roth, and Michael Madsen, all in undisclosed supporting roles.
  • Timothy Olyphant, in an undisclosed role.
  • Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen.
  • Dakota Fanning as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.
  • Nicholas Hammond as actor and director Sam Wanamaker.
  • Emile Hirsch as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring.
  • Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.)
  • Clifton Collins Jr. as a character named  Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero.
  • Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith.
  • James Marsden in an undisclosed role.
  • Julia Butters in an undisclosed role.
  • Scoot McNairy as Business Bob Gilbert.
  • Mike Moh as Bruce Lee.
  • Rumer Willis as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate.
  • Lena DunhamMaya Hawke, Austin Butler, and Lorenza Izzo as some of Manson’s many follows.
  • Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski.
  • And Damon Herriman as Charles Manson.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows “television star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double” as they “make their way around a changing industry that they hardly recognize anymore.” Ahead of the Cannes debut, Tarantino released a letter urging the audience at the festival to avoid giving away any big surprises in the film, suggesting there’s a lot more than meets the eye here.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26, 2019.

