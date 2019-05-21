‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Trailer: Quentin Tarantino and His Huge Cast Go Back to 1969
Posted on Tuesday, May 21st, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
There was a moment there where it looked like Quentin Tarantino wouldn’t be able to bring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but the filmmaker managed to pull it off. Now, to accompany the worldwide debut, a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer has arrived, in all its stylish, star-studded glory.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is easily one of our most-anticipated movies of the year. Not only does it mark the return of Quentin Tarantino, it also has one of the most impressive casts ever assembled. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?
- Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood.
- Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double.
- Al Pacino as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz.
- Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film.
- Bruce Dern as George Spahn, the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began).
- Kurt Russell, Tim Roth, and Michael Madsen, all in undisclosed supporting roles.
- Timothy Olyphant, in an undisclosed role.
- Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen.
- Dakota Fanning as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.
- Nicholas Hammond as actor and director Sam Wanamaker.
- Emile Hirsch as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring.
- Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.)
- Clifton Collins Jr. as a character named Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero.
- Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith.
- James Marsden in an undisclosed role.
- Julia Butters in an undisclosed role.
- Scoot McNairy as Business Bob Gilbert.
- Mike Moh as Bruce Lee.
- Rumer Willis as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate.
- Lena Dunham, Maya Hawke, Austin Butler, and Lorenza Izzo as some of Manson’s many follows.
- Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski.
- And Damon Herriman as Charles Manson.
Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows “television star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double” as they “make their way around a changing industry that they hardly recognize anymore.” Ahead of the Cannes debut, Tarantino released a letter urging the audience at the festival to avoid giving away any big surprises in the film, suggesting there’s a lot more than meets the eye here.
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26, 2019.