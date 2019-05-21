There was a moment there where it looked like Quentin Tarantino wouldn’t be able to bring Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to this year’s Cannes Film Festival, but the filmmaker managed to pull it off. Now, to accompany the worldwide debut, a new Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer has arrived, in all its stylish, star-studded glory.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Trailer

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is easily one of our most-anticipated movies of the year. Not only does it mark the return of Quentin Tarantino, it also has one of the most impressive casts ever assembled. Let’s take a look at them, shall we?

Leonardo DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood.

as Rick Dalton, a washed-up Western TV star struggling to stay relevant in Hollywood. Brad Pitt as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double.

as Cliff Booth, Rick’s longtime friend, and stunt-double. Al Pacino as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz.

as Rick Dalton’s agent, Marvin Schwarz. Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate , the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film.

as , the actress who was murdered by members of Charles Manson’s cult. She also happens to be Rick’s next door neighbor in the film. Bruce Dern as George Spahn , the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began).

as , the man who rented his ranch out to Manson – learn more about Spahn here. (Dern took the role over after the original actor cast, Burt Reynolds, died before his filming began). Kurt Russell , Tim Roth , and Michael Madsen , all in undisclosed supporting roles.

, , and , all in undisclosed supporting roles. Timothy Olyphant , in an undisclosed role.

, in an undisclosed role. Damian Lewis as actor Steve McQueen.

as actor Steve McQueen. Dakota Fanning as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford.

as Manson Family disciple Squeaky Fromme, who later tried to assassinate President Gerald Ford. Nicholas Hammond as actor and director Sam Wanamaker .

as actor and director . Emile Hirsch as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring.

as Manson Family victim Jay Sebring. Luke Perry as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.)

as Scotty Lancer, who may or may not be based on a television actor of the same name. (This will be Perry’s last on-screen role.) Clifton Collins Jr. as a character named Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero.

as a character named Ernesto The Mexican Vaquero. Keith Jefferson as Land Pirate Keith.

as Land Pirate Keith. James Marsden in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Julia Butters in an undisclosed role.

in an undisclosed role. Scoot McNairy as Business Bob Gilbert.

as Business Bob Gilbert. Mike Moh as Bruce Lee.

as Bruce Lee. Rumer Willis as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate.

as Joanna Pettet, a friend of Sharon Tate. Lena Dunham , Maya Hawke, Austin Butler , and Lorenza Izzo as some of Manson’s many follows.

, , and as some of Manson’s many follows. Rafal Zawierucha as Roman Polanski.

as Roman Polanski. And Damon Herriman as Charles Manson.

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood follows “television star Rick Dalton and his longtime stunt double” as they “make their way around a changing industry that they hardly recognize anymore.” Ahead of the Cannes debut, Tarantino released a letter urging the audience at the festival to avoid giving away any big surprises in the film, suggesting there’s a lot more than meets the eye here.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood opens July 26, 2019.