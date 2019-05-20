McG, director of the Charlie’s Angels films, Terminator: Salvation and more, is set to turn James Cameron’s 1994 action-comedy True Lies into a TV series for Disney+. Yes, really. While a True Lies series may not seem like an obvious choice for Disney’s streaming service, the House of Mouse owns the title now, and damn it, they’re going to make use of it. And in case you were wondering, yes, James Cameron is aware of this, and gave McG his blessing. More on the True Lies TV series below.

True Lies is one of James Cameron’s best movies. A funny, action-packed showcase for both Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis, it told the story of a man leading a double-life. Harry Tasker (Schwarzenegger) seems like a boring (but muscular) dweeb to his wife (Curtis) and daughter (Eliza Dushku). But he’s actually an ass-kicking secret agent. Eventually, Harry’s family ends up learning who he really is. Jokes, explosions and striptease scenes follow. This concept of a spy leading a double life lends itself perfectly to TV, and has been used as the premise for shows before – most recently The Americans.

Enter McG, who tells Collider (via The Playlist) that he’s in the process of adapting Cameron’s movie into a new series for Disney+. “So, True Lies at Disney+, which is exciting,” McG says. “I’m writing that one, which is very exciting, because I’m so passionate about that story where you think you know your partner but you don’t.”

McG also added that he got James Cameron’s blessing on the project. At one point, Cameron was hoping to make a True Lies sequel, but later cancelled the idea after the September 11th terrorist attacks.

As for the new TV series, McG says he’ll be spending the summer writing the show.The director has some history with spy TV. He was the executive producer of Chuck, about a computer whiz who inadvertently ends up working for the CIA. McG also doesn’t rule out the idea of Arnold Schwarzenegger popping-up in the show. “There’s talk of that,” the filmmaker says. “It’s largely rebooted but there may be a spot there, we’ll see.” I have a feeling a Schwarzenegger cameo is unlikely, but you never know.

This isn’t the first time word of a possible True Lies TV series has surfaced. Back in 2017, Fox was developing a True Lies TV series of their own, with McG attached to direct the pilot. That didn’t pan out, obviously.