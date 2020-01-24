Daily Podcast: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Captain Marvel 2, Justice League, The Matrix 4 and Much More
Posted on Friday, January 24th, 2020 by Peter Sciretta
On the January 24, 2020 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest film and tv news, including Obi-Wan Kenobi, Captain Marvel 2, Justice League, The Matrix 4 and more more.
In The News:
- Brad: Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Has Been Shut Down, Scripts Being Completely Rewritten
- Brad: Ewan McGregor Addresses Delay in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series Production
- HT: ‘Captain Marvel 2’ Goes Higher, Further, Faster With New Writer…
- Brad: ‘Justice League Dark’ Movie and TV Projects Being Developed by Bad Robot
- Brad: ‘Fanboys’ Writer Wants to Make a Sequel Focused on The Snyder Cut of ‘Justice League’
- HT: Quentin Tarantino Says He’s at “War” With Blockbusters
- Brad: ‘Parasite’ Getting Limited Re-Release in Black and White, Has Been Completed Since Before Cannes Premiere
- HT: ‘The Matrix 4’ Won’t Bring Back Hugo Weaving as Agent Smith, But It Sounds Like That Was the Original Plan
- Brad: Hugo Weaving Explains Why He Didn’t Return as Red Skull for ‘Avengers’ Sequels
All the other stuff you need to know:
