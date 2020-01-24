After rumblings last week made many fans think that trouble was brewing at the upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+, last night brought news about what’s been happening behind the scenes. The scripts turned in were not up to snuff, so Lucasfilm is starting from scratch with a new yet-to-be-named writer, and production has been pushed back until they get new scripts. However, from Ewan McGregor‘s perspective, the scripts are apparently good?

The Wrap attended a Birds of Prey press event yesterday, in which Ewan McGregor was in attendance. As the news broke about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, he was asked about the state of the series as of now. McGregor confirmed the delay, but seemed to counter the idea that the scripts needed to be rewritten:

“Yeah, we just pushed the shoot to the beginning of next year,” McGregor revealed. “The scripts are really good. I saw 90% of the writing. There was all this bullshit about [there] being creative differences and all that stuff. None of it true; they just pushed the dates.”

But if they pushed the dates, there has to be a reason for it. But McGregor seems to backtrack a little bit when discussing the state of the scripts. The actor added:

“Episode IX came out, everyone had more time to read the stuff that had been written, and they felt like they wanted to do more work on it, so they slid the shoot. Not nearly as dramatic as it sounds online.”

It’s true that the web likes to make a bigger deal out of these stories. While many are thinking this spells bad news for the series, it’s actually good that everyone at Lucasfilm is taking the time to make sure this is good. Writing anything for entertainment consumption isn’t easy, and when we’re talking about one of the most highly scrutinized franchises in Hollywood history, it’s even harder. It’s one thing to be critical of a final product that isn’t up to quality standards, but to be critical of the process when there’s nothing to show for it yet seems counterproductive.

As of now, the Obi-Wan Kenobi series will be getting new scripts, and if McGregor is right, then production may not begin this summer as planned. But we’ll know better as time goes on.