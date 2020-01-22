Remember Fanboys? It was a comedy released in 2009 following a group of friends in 1999 who decide to break into Skywalker Ranch in an attempt to steal a rough cut of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. But it’s not just because they want to see it early. The group learns that one among them has been diagnosed with cancer, and they don’t know if he’ll make it in time to see the movie. It’s a fairly cheesy comedy with some heightened elements, but it’s a fun romp for Star Wars fans.

However, it sounds like a whole new group of fans might get a similar treatment with a Fanboys sequel. Writer Adam F. Goldberg recently revealed that he’s meeting with the original film’s director Kyle Newman to discuss possibilities for Fanboys 2, and it sounds like it could focus on an attempt to steal the elusive Snyder Cut of Justice League.

ScreenRant spotted this tweet from Adam F. Goldberg, creator of the ABC series The Goldbergs, in response to what was then an unsubstantiated rumor created by the Twitter account @DiscussingMovie, a “parody” of the movie news blog @DiscussingFilm. Here’s the post:

If @erniecline is up for it, I sure am. https://t.co/0kHqAsbPDT — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) January 21, 2020

Goldberg says if Ernest Cline, the writer of Ready Player One who helped come up with the story and co-wrote the screenplay, is up for writing a sequel, then he’s in. Could this idea really have spawned from a false rumor about a sequel to Fanboys 2? Or was there legitimately a plan brewing for a sequel in place and this just happened to be how the news got out? We’re not sure. But now Goldberg is actually trying to get it off the ground:

Well done @screenrant for spotting my tweet! I’m meeting with director @kyle_newman this week to discuss Fanboys 2. And randomly @mrdanfogler emailed me last month telling me he wants to get the gang back together. I’ll on it! https://t.co/JBJnEJgOcc — Adam F. Goldberg (@adamfgoldberg) January 21, 2020

Honestly, this doesn’t sound like the worst idea. There’s so much passion and demand for The Snyder Cut of Justice League out there and this would be a fun way to address it.

The original Fanboys starred Sam Huntington, Chris Marquette, Dan Fogler, Jay Baruchel and Kristen Bell, but we can’t imagine they’d be coming back for the sequel. After all, their involvement came from a love for Star Wars, and they might not have that same passion for Justice League. Plus, 20 years will have passed since the events of that movie (thought only 11 have passed in the real world), and the age those character would be is probably too old to go sneaking around trying to steal another movie.

Instead, the best approach would be to have a whole new young cast star in Fanboys 2. There should be enough DC Comics fans out there among Hollywood to make this happen. But the real trick will be locking down the fun cameos. The first Fanboys featured Star Wars-centric and comedic cameos from Carrie Fisher, Jason Mewes, Kevin Smith, Jaime King, Danny McBride, Ray Park, Craig Robinson, Joe Lo Truglio, Lou Taylor Pucci, Will Forte and William Shatner. Can Fanboys 2 get some DC Extended Universe stars in on the action? Maybe even Zack Snyder himself? Only time will tell, so stay tuned.