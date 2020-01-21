J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot wants in on that sweet, sweet superhero action: the production company is now developing both Justice League Dark movie and TV projects. There are almost zero details at the moment, as everything is in the early stages. But reports indicate that the TV and film projects are to be set within “DC’s Justice League Dark universe at Warner Bros.”

Deadline has the scoop on the Bad Robot Justice League Dark movie and TV projects, stating that “Bad Robot’s Head of Motion Pictures Hannah Minghella and Head of Television Ben Stephenson will soon be taking meetings with talent reps and their writing clients on which characters will get their own projects.” Abrams’ Bad Robot company signed an exclusive deal with Warner Bros. last year.

Justice League Dark is a superhero team that features the more supernatural-inclined members of the DC universe. The original line-up, which appeared in Justice League Dark #1 in 2011, consisted of John Constantine, Madame Xanadu, Deadman, Shade, the Changing Man, and Zatanna. In 2012 and 2013, word broke that Guillermo del Toro was developing a live-action Justice League Dark movie that would feature Constantine, Swamp Thing, Madame Xanadu, Deadman and Zatanna. “For me to like a superhero, the superhero needs to be a monster,” del Toro said. “I’m not into those things, I’ve never been. I’m always in favor of monster narratives. That’s what I like. Or, I love noir. I love police, crime dramas. I love science fiction.”

The Shape of Water filmmaker stuck with the project until 2015, handing in a revised script in the process. This incarnation of the Justice League Dark movie remained up in the air Warner Bros. until 2016, when it was announced that Doug Liman would now be helming. But by 2017, Liman had jumped ship. Warner Bros. confirmed the project still existed in some form during Comic-Con in 2017, but there’s been next to no news about it since then. In the meantime, an animated Justice League Dark movie from DC Universe Animated Original Movies was released in 2017.

It’s not clear how involved Abrams will be involved with this new attempt to adapt Justice League Dark, but this wouldn’t be the first time he worked with Warner Bros. on a superhero project. In 2002, Abrams turned in a script for a Superman movie with the working title Superman: Flyby. It was an attempt to reboot the character with new franchise potential – but it never got off the ground.