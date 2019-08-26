Daily Podcast: New Spider-Man Updates, Jon Watts, Disney+, The Suicide Squad, El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Posted on Monday, August 26th, 2019 by Ben Pearson
On the August 26 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by /Film managing editor Jacob Hall and weekend editor Brad Oman to discuss the latest film and TV news, including the latest on the Spider-Man situation, news about Disney+, The Suicide Squad casting, and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- Brad – Tom Holland and Kevin Feige Open Up About the Spider-Man Deal Debacle Between Disney and Sony
- Ben – Marvel Reportedly Wants ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Director Jon Watts in the Sony/Marvel Spider-Man Divorce
- Jacob (og HT) – Disney+ Offers 4K HDR, Dolby Atmos at No Extra Charge in Latest One-Up of Netflix and Apple
- Ben – Disney+ Will Release Weekly Episodes Instead of Using the Binge Model
- Brad – ‘The Suicide Squad’ Recruits ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Co-Star as the Voice of King Shark
- Brad – ‘The Suicide Squad’ Will Reunite Nathan Fillion with ‘Slither’ Director James Gunn
- Jacob – ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’ Teaser Announces the Movie Coming to Netflix This October
Other Articles Mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
