Even though all the attention is on the future of Walt Disney properties coming to the big screen and their new streaming service Disney+ this fall, Warner Bros. Pictures couldn’t help but get some news out there about one of their upcoming DC Comics movies, and this one comes from one of Marvel’s most beloved directors.

The Suicide Squad is letting director James Gunn play in a different comic book sandbox for awhile before he returns to Marvel to take the helm of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. But just because he’s having fun with a DC Comics title doesn’t mean he’ll be leaving everything from his time at Marvel behind. One of his Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 supporting stars is heading over to The Suicide Squad for a key role on the team.

Deadline has word that comedian Steve Agee will be providing the voice for the humanoid villain known as King Shark. If you don’t remember who Steve Agee played in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, here’s a little reminder:

Agee has long been a friend of James Gunn and has made small appearances in his other films like Super and the director’s turn as a producer with Brightburn. But he’s probably best known for his consistent work as a comedian and guest star on countless television programs all the years, ranging from The Sarah Silverman Program to Modern Family and plenty in between.

Previously, Guardians of the Galaxy franchise star Michael Rooker was linked to the role of King Shark, but the actor shot down those reports himself on Instagram. While there’s always a chance that he could be doing the physical part of the King Shark performance, that seems like a total waste of Michael Rooker, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he ends up having a different role in The Suicide Squad instead.

For those who aren’t familiar with King Shark, he’s got the body of a man mixed with the head and skin of a shark. His flesh allows him to endure the pressures of the deep ocean and make him rather tough to harm when physically attacked. And since he has the head of a shark, he also has incredible sharp teeth to tear apart his enemies, not to mention gills that allow him to breathe underwater. He’s also resistant to cold, swings incredibly fast, and has super strength, endurance and can regenerate lost body tissue.

With Steve Agee providing the voice, it’s likely that the physical part of the performance will be done by a stand-in actor, perhaps even James Gunn’s brother Sean Gunn, who is the on-set stand-in for the performance and visual effects reference for Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy while Bradley Cooper provides the voice in post-production.

Hopefully we’ll find out more about The Suicide Squad soon as production gets closer to starting. The film stars Margot Robbie, Joel Kinnaman, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis, John Cena and David Dastmalchian, and recently added Flula Borg to the mix as well. It’s currently slated for release in theaters on August 6, 2021.