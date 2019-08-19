James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad cast has been infiltrated by the borg – actor Flula Borg, that is.

The German writer/producer/actor, who has credits on Silicon Valley, Pitch Perfect 2, and dozens of other projects, is the latest to hop aboard Gunn’s superhero film, joining a couple other new additions and several returning players from director David Ayer’s 2016 movie. Here’s what we know about his character so far.

Resistance is futile: Flula Borg is joining The Suicide Squad. Details about his character are still difficult to come by at this stage, but according to Deadline, he’ll be playing a love interest for one of the other characters in the comic book movie. Let the speculation begin! Personally, I’m hoping he hits it off with John Cena‘s character: they both have good comic timing, and seeing those two running around together during this comic book sequel sounds like it could be fun.

You may recognize Borg from his prominent role as Pieter Krämer in Pitch Perfect 2, or from his many appearances on Conan O’Brien’s show:

Margot Robbie is perhaps this film’s most high-profile star: she’s returning to play Harley Quinn, reprising her role from the original movie. This film will mark her third time playing the part, after this coming February’s Birds of Prey (And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn). Joel Kinnaman is supposedly returning as squad leader Rick Flag, who, in the original, was about as thrilling to watch as a TED Talk on the history of plaster. Jai Courtney is coming back as the notorious Captain Boomerang, and Viola Davis is returning as the ruthless Amanda Waller. Aside from Cena and Borg, other new recruits include Idris Elba as someone who may or may not be Deadshot (it was initially reported that he was taking over that role from Will Smith, but additional reports indicate he’s now playing a different role), Storm Reid as Elba’s character’s daughter, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and possibly Michael Rooker as King Shark.

The Suicide Squad opens in theaters on August 6, 2021, and production is expected to get underway sometime this fall.