Last we heard, Aquaman and Shazam! producer Peter Safran was on record saying that Warner Bros. and DC’s The Suicide Squad is going to be a “total reboot”, separate from David Ayer’s 2016 original movie. But wouldn’t you know it, Captain Boomerang has drunkenly crashed into this story to confuse things all over again.

Australian actor Jai Courtney now says he’ll be back to reprise his role as Captain Boomerang in The Suicide Squad. What the heck is going on in this movie?

In an interview with Business Insider, Courtney said he would be coming back to play Captain Boomerang, the grimy thief with a predilection for Australian hunting weapons, drinking at inappropriate times and unicorns, in The Suicide Squad.

“We’re getting ready to shoot in a few months’ time. There’s not much else I can reveal about it but yet, you’ll be seeing Boomerang back for sure. I’m happy, it’s going to be fun. It will be different, for sure, but it’s going to be great.”

So what’s the deal? There are several possibilities at play here. Gunn could be envisioning some sort of “passing of the torch”-type of moment from one iteration of the team to the next. Conversely, he could bring back the original team members (minus Will Smith, who has been replaced by Idris Elba as Deadshot) only to immediately kill them off, sort of like what Adam McKay did in the opening of The Other Guys. That would give rumored characters like King Shark, Ratcatcher, and Polka-Dot Man an opportunity to step into the spotlight. Maybe the original team gets captured, and the back-ups have to go in and bust them out of a high-security prison. Or maybe Gunn is looking to have a moment similar to the one in Edgar Wright’s Shaun of the Dead when Shaun and his pals run into their counterparts:

Or maybe it’s none of the above, and Gunn actually intends to focus this new movie on the same characters that were in the original film. It’s still unclear if Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn is coming back or not, but the fact that we’re seeing the return of Deadshot (who is rumored to be the focus of this movie, and have a larger role than just a cameo) and now the return of Captain Boomerang certainly points to a different type of approach than what we were expecting. Maybe Gunn could keep the “original team instantly dies” gag, but only Harley and Deadshot survive? They were the two stand-out characters from the first film anyway, and I don’t think too many people would be heartbroken if Boomerang quickly joined Slipknot at that big rope farm in the sky.

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.