Nathan Fillion has been chums with director James Gunn for a while. The Firefly star led Gunn’s horror comedy Slither back in 2006, he took up post as a sacrilegious hero called the Holy Avenger in the R-rated superhero comedy Super, and he had a small role in Guardians of the Galaxy as one of the alien criminals in the Kyln prison. Fillion also had a cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 that ended up being left on the cutting room floor, but now he’s going to play around with James Gunn’s latest comic book flick.

The Suicide Squad has lined up Nathan Fillion for a role in the DC Comics movie situated at Warner Bros. Pictures, and we still don’t know whether this is a sequel or a reboot or some kind of hybrid of the two.

Deadline has word on Nathan Fillion joining The Suicide Squad, but they have no idea who the actor is playing in the movie. Fillion joins a cast that already includes Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney, reprising their roles as Harley Quinn, Amanda Waller, and Captain Boomerang, respectively.

Outside of returning cast members, The Suicide Squad is also bringing Idris Elba into the DC Comics universe, though it’s not clear whether he’s replacing Will Smith as Deadshot or playing a new character entirely. Other new players include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniel Melchior as Ratcatcher, and the recently announced Steve Agee as the voice of King Shark. Plus, Flula Borg will be playing a love interest for one of the characters in the comic book movie.

Regardless of what character Fillion is playing, his addition to the already impressive ensemble cast is a fun one. We’re hoping it’s a significant role instead of just a cameo he’s doing for kicks. Plus, even though Fillion is a fan favorite actor of various genre projects over the years, this will likely be the biggest project he’s taken on outside of that cameo in Guardians of the Galaxy, and we didn’t even see his face in that movie. That could be the case here too, but again, we’re hoping for something more.

The Suicide Squad starts shooting next month, and is slated to hit theaters on August 6, 2021.