The last time we saw Jesse Pinkman, he was finally a free man, albeit one with enough baggage and damage to last several lifetimes. But the series finale of Breaking Bad left what came next for the show’s most tragic character deliberately ambiguous – what happened after he drove into the darkness, away from Walter White’s final bloodbath?

We’ll soon find out, as it has been revealed that the Breaking Bad movie will arrive this October on Netflix. The movie is called El Camino: A Breaking Bad movie, and there’s a teaser announcing the release date too.

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie Teaser

The news isn’t quite official yet, but it might as well be. CNET noticed that a placeholder page for El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie popped up on Netflix. The page has since vanished, but the internet is forever. An article from the New York Times, complete with new quotes from star Aaron Paul about the series and its place in the show’s legacy, seems to confirm that it’s legit and that Netflix was planning to announce everything formally on Monday.

So here’s what we know. El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie was written and directed by Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan and it will arrive on Netflix on October 11, 2019. The film will air later on AMC, the home of the original series. The synopsis on the now-deleted Netflix page reads as follows: “Fugitive Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) runs from his captors, the law, and his past.”

That’s not much, but it confirms what /Film exclusively reported last November, when the project was still in its early stages. It also aligns with Bob Odenkirk’s recent comments about how the film had already been shot in secret.

As for that title, fans may recall that Jesse made his escape from that grim Nazi compound in a Chevrolet El Camino. So we can probably expect the film to pick up with him still in that car. And since this is a man-on-the-run movie, perhaps he’ll spend the bulk of the running time wrestling his demons behind the wheel.

“It’s a chapter of Breaking Bad that I didn’t realize that I wanted,” Paul told the New York Times in the article linked above. “And now that I have it, I’m so happy that it’s here.” The New York Times offers a slightly different synopsis:

“In the wake of his dramatic escape from captivity, Jesse must come to terms with his past in order to forge some kind of future.”

Paul also recalled the initial conversations with Gilligan about the film, saying of his writer/director “I would follow him into a fire,” and adding “I was so happy that Vince wanted to take me on this journey.” Paul wryly confirmed Odenkirk’s comments as well, saying the movie was shot secretly under the guise of an indie film called “Greenbrier.”

Breaking Bad has been over for six years, long enough for it to have cemented its place as one of the finest television shows of all time. And long enough for absence to make the heart grow fonder. I only hope Jesse can find his happy ending.