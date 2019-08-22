Earlier this summer, Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul had the internet aflutter when they began posting pictures of two donkeys, and then the two actors hanging out together, sparking speculation that they could be shooting the upcoming Breaking Bad movie. It turned out to be a false alarm – the photos were to promote their new mezcal company.

But now actor Bob Odenkirk, who played a supporting role on the acclaimed crime drama and stars on the AMC prequel series Better Call Saul, says the upcoming movie has already been filmed. Read his comments below.



The movie has been largely shrouded in secrecy, but we broke the news that it will be a sequel to Breaking Bad following Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) after his escape from Nazi captivity in the Breaking Bad series finale.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Odenkirk spoke briefly about the movie:

“I’ve heard so many different things about it, but I am excited about the Breaking Bad movie. I can’t wait to see it…I don’t know what people know and don’t know. I find it hard to believe you don’t know it was shot. They did it. You know what I mean? How is that a secret? But it is. They’ve done an amazing job of keeping it a secret.”

When the initial rumblings about a film arrived back in early November of 2018, we knew that series creator Vince Gilligan was involved as a writer and possible director and that it would be filming in New Mexico “soon.” So the fact that filming is complete isn’t necessarily a surprise, but the surprising aspect is that paparazzi and local reporters weren’t able to capture any revealing details about the filming while it was happening.

We still don’t technically even know if Bryan Cranston is involved in the movie, because – spoilers for Breaking Bad ahead – his character, Walter White, dies in the series finale. (That’s definitive, by the way – though the final shot raises up over his lifeless body, some fans speculated at the time that he may have survived, but Gilligan’s script leaves no room for that interpretation.) But even if this film takes place after the events of the series, we could easily see a situation in which Cranston returns either in flashbacks or to haunt Jesse as he begins his new life. I don’t expect to see the literal ghost of Walter White floating around in the movie…but if Vince Gilligan thinks that’s a good idea, he’s earned my trust as a storyteller.

The Breaking Bad movie is going to hit Netflix and AMC sometime in 2020. You can read Gilligan’s post-finale thoughts about what might happen to Jesse Pinkman here.