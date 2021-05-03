Daily Podcast: Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4, Star Wars Day & Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Posted on Monday, May 3rd, 2021 by Peter Sciretta
On the May 3, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film Editor-in-Chief Peter Sciretta is joined by weekend editor Brad Oman to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars Day, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.
In The News:
- Marvel video: First ‘Eternals’ Footage Revealed in Marvel Studios Teaser of Upcoming MCU Films
- Brad: ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Get 2023 Release Dates
- Brad: Marvel Studios Reveals ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Captain Marvel’ Sequel Titles
- Eternals footage: Salma Hayek on a horse! Angelina Jolie wielding a glowing golden sword! Kumail Nanjiani looking incredibly swole. The team uniting in front of smoking ruins. Gemma Chan ominously declaring, “We’re the ones who changed everything.”
- Is this the first time a big studio has used pirated footage in their marketing?
- What do these titles potentially mean?
- What might Wakanda Forever mean?
- What might Marvels mean?
- Fantastic 4 logo but no date?
- Is this all of phase 4?
- No Blade, Mutants or Deadpool.
- 4 movies a year
- Brad: Doctor Strange Was Originally Going To Be In WandaVision
- Brad: ‘The Simpsons’ Gets the ‘Star Wars’ Treatment in a New Animated Short Coming to Disney+
- Anything else expected for Star Wars Day?
- Brad: 7 Things We Learned About ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ From Marvel’s ‘Assembled’ Documentary
