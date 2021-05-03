Star Was Day is nearly upon us, and to celebrate, Disney+ will be getting a little help from The Simpsons.

Along with the premiere of the Star Wars: The Clone Wars spin-off Star Wars: The Bad Batch, subscribers to Disney+ will also be treated to a new Star Wars-themed animated short starring the Simpsons’ adorable toddler. Maggie Simpson in The Force Awakens From Its Nap finds the baby on an epic quest to track down her stolen pacifier, and you can check out the poster for the short below.

The Simpsons Star Wars Animated Short

Even though this is a Star Wars-themed short, it still unfolds in a daycare in Springfield. But Maggie will encounter young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side. As you can see, Maggie’s young nemesis Gerald Samson takes the villainous role of Darth Maul. BB-8 doesn’t get a Simpsons-inspired proxy, but you’ll notice that the Death Star is a bowling ball.

If you’re a fan of The Simpsons and the myriad of other properties that fall under The House of Mouse these days, Disney+ will be releasing several animated shorts featuring beloved characters that will be “paying tribute to the service’s marquee brands and titles.” Presumably that means we can expect a Marvel-themed short sometime this year, perhaps timed to the release of Black Widow.

Meanwhile, for Star Wars fans, there will be a couple other additions to the Disney+ library that you might want to check out:

Star Wars Biomes – Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

– Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs – Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

Honestly, these sound like glorified screensavers to me. They’ll presumably use footage from the movies to pad out the titles. Though there’s a chance that the Vehicle Flythroughs will actually have some sleek footage from inside the sets of some iconic ships, or maybe even from within the Galaxy’s Edge theme park land.

All of this will be available along with Star Wars: The Bad Batch starting at 12:00 A.M. PT on May 4.