Along with the official titles for the sequels to Black Panther and Captain Marvel, two other Marvel Studios sequels have also gotten a little update. Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 have now been given official release dates for 2023. Find out when you can catch them below.

Ant-Man and The Wasp : Quantumania Release Date

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is now slated to arrive in theaters on February 17, 2023.

The third film in the Ant-Man franchise was officially announced at Disney’s massive Investor Day presentation last December. Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, and Michelle Pfeiffer are all reprising their roles in the sequel that will likely deal with the quantum realm that Janet Van Dyne (Pfeiffer) was trapped in for so long.

Newcomers to the franchise include Kathryn Newton, playing a grown-up (and recast) version of Scott Lang’s daughter Cassie, and Jonathan Majors as the big bad Kang the Conqueror.

Peyton Reed is returning to direct with a script from Rick and Morty scribe Jeff Loveness.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Release Date

Long expected from Marvel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will arrive in theaters on May 5, 2023.

Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel are all expected to reprise their roles as the galaxy-saving team, and they will likely be joined by Vol. 2 addition Pom Klementieff as Mantis. We’re pretty much in the dark about the story of this film, but some possibilities include tracking down the temporally displaced Gamora after she took off at the end of the final battle in Avengers: Endgame and maybe the introduction of Adam Warlock, as teased in one of the many Vol. 2 credits scenes.

James Gunn is returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 from a script that he wrote himself.