Daily Podcast: Kevin Feige’s Star Wars, Ghost Rider, Madame Web, Jurassic World 3, Clue, & Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker
Posted on Thursday, September 26th, 2019 by Peter Sciretta
On the September 26, 2019 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor-in-chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman, and senior writer Ben Pearson to talk about the latest film and tv news, including Kevin Feige’s Star Wars movie, Ghost Rider, Madame Web, Jurassic World 3, Jason Bateman directing a Clue movie, and Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker toys.
In The News:
- Peter: Marvel’s Kevin Feige Developing New ‘Star Wars’ Movie
- Brad: Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider’ TV Series is Dead at Hulu
- Ben: ‘Madame Web’ Movie, Set in the Spider-Man Universe, To Be Written By ‘Morbius’ Writers
- Brad: ‘Jurassic World 3’ Bringing Back Original Trio Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum
- Ben: Jason Bateman to Direct ‘Clue’ Remake, and He Plans to Star Alongside Ryan Reynolds
- Brad: ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ and ‘The Mandalorian’ Details Revealed from Triple Force Friday Announcements
All the other stuff you need to know:
