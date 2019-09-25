Marvel’s ‘Ghost Rider’ TV Series is Dead at Hulu

Ghost Rider is going out in a blaze of…well, nothing much. Hulu has decided not to move forward with Marvel’s live-action Ghost Rider TV series starring Gabriel Luna as the vengeful antihero. The series would have seen Luna reprising his role as Robbie Reyes after he first made his debut as the hellfire-wielding superhero on ABC’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Deadline broke the news that Marvel’s Ghost Rider TV series is out of commission. The series was initially picked up by Hulu back in May with Luna set to reprise his role as the hot-headed Robbie Reyes after his scene-stealing recurring appearance in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., but Hulu ultimately decided to not move forward with the series.

Hulu and Marvel did not give an official reason for Ghost Rider‘s cancellation, but Deadline reports that the streamer and the Ghost Rider team had “reached a creative impasse which could not be resolved.” Hulu had picked up another Marvel series in May, Helstrom, which is still moving forward with an intent to premiere sometime in 2020.

It’s a shame that Luna won’t get the chance to reprise the character he originated on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., as the few episodes he was on showed potential for a real star-making turn from him. Luna impressed in his nine-episode appearance on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in which he played Robbie Reyes, the fifth iteration of the Ghost Rider character who made a deal with a demon in return for supernatural powers. With just the right amount of tortured and brooding, Luna has a big-budget breakout lying in wait for him, and he may soon get the chance as the new Terminator in the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate.

The version of Robbie Reyes in the Hulu series was confirmed to be a “completely new iteration of the character” unconnected to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D storyline and would have followed Luna as the “quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.”

Unfortunately, it seems like we won’t see Luna deliver this new take on the character. However, this doesn’t rule out Ghost Rider appearing in the MCU down the road. Perhaps there’s a chance for redemption for Ghost Rider at some point in the future after all.