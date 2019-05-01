Netflix may be out of the Marvel TV show game, but Hulu is just getting started. The streaming service is going to launch a Ghost Rider TV series, focused on the Robbie Reyes version of the character from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Hulu and Marvel will also partner for Helstrom, about siblings who are the children of a powerful serial killer. Rather than follow in their evil father’s footsteps, the Helstroms use their powers for good.

Ghost Rider, the flaming-skulled spirit of vengeance from Marvel comics, has had many incarnations. The fifth incarnation of the character is Roberto “Robbie” Reyes. Reyes has already been brought to life once before, played by Gabriel Luna on the televisions series Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Now, Robbie is getting his own Ghost Rider TV series courtesy of Hulu.

Hulu describes the character as “a quintessential antihero, consumed by hellfire and supernaturally bound to a demon. Reyes lives on the Texas/Mexico border and when he unleashes the Rider, Robbie brings vengeance for the innocents he encounters, but struggles to control the power he wields.” The series will be executive produced by Ingrid Escajeda, who will serve as showrunner, Paul Zbyszewski and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb. Variety has confirmed that Luna will once again play the character. However, they also say “this will be a completely new iteration of the character in no way connected to the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. storyline.”

In addition to Ghost Rider, Hulu is also making a Marvel show called Helstrom. Here’s how that’s being described:

Daimon and Ana Helstrom are the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer in Marvel’s Helstrom. The siblings have a complicated dynamic as they track down the terrorizing worst of humanity — each with their attitude and skills. Marvel’s Helstrom is executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski, who will serve as showrunner and Marvel’s Jeph Loeb.

This plot – siblings battling supernatural evil – sounds a lot like Supernatural, and I wouldn’t be surprised if that long-running show was brought up several times in the pitch meeting. There’s no Helstrom comic, but there is a Marvel character named Daimon Hellstrom. Created in the 1970s, word has it that Stan Lee wanted to make a comic where Satan himself was the protagonist, but editor Roy Thomas thought it might be more acceptable of make the main character the son of Satan instead. Whether or not this show is directly tied to that comic is unclear, but probable. Both live-action shows are slated to debut on Hulu in 2020.