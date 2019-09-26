Today brought the Triple Force Friday announcements for the first merchandise that will be released next week on October 4. While most of the fun was centered on toys of our favorite characters from the new trilogy, as well as some new ones, there were some Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker details revealed, as well as a tidbit from the upcoming Disney+ series The Mandalorian. We’ve got new planet names, some interesting character pairing scenarios, new characters names, and more. Find out the new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker details and a little about The Mandalorian too.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Details

First, a LEGO set showed off a new Y-wing, and while the ship has a different paint job than we’re used to seeing, the more interesting reveal was the minifigures that were included with the set. They included Keri Russell’s character Zorri Bliss, and Oscar Isaac’s Poe Dameron. We know those two have a history and will likely end up working together in the movie, but it appears that Zorri might be piloting a Y-wing at some point, hopefully for the Resistance. The set also comes with minifigures of the droid D-O and a teal astromech droid.

Next, another LEGO set of a new Millennium Falcon contained another character reveal. The Falcon is not all that different from the version released for The Force Awakens other than it having a new round satellite dish on top instead of the rectangular replacement that it had before. But coming with the Falcon LEGO set is an alien character named Boolio. Images have leaked of this character online, and the figure shows that he has a lizard-like face with yellow horns on his head and smaller ones protruding from his chin. His body is shaped like a pear in a dirty pilot-style onesie suit. What’s he doing on the Falcon? Is he part of Lando’s crew?

Finally, when the new figure of C-3PO from the Black Series was revealed to Anthony Daniels, he came with Chewbacca’s bowcaster and bandolier, but the droid actor wasn’t revealing why that was the case. This is something we’ve seen in leaked concept art and promotional images, and you catch a quick glimpse of it in the shots of the speeder chase on the planet Pasaana.

What we hadn’t seen much of yet was a new character named Babu Frik. Though it was not revealed what his significance in the story would be, the host of the toy reveals said he was a droid builder. Maybe he has something to do with why C-3PO’s eyes are red in the most recently released teaser for The Rise of Skywalker.

The Mandalorian

Reveals were a little light for The Mandalorian, but there was one little detail that came from the first toys for the live-action Disney+ series. The Funko POP figure for Gina Carano‘s character Cara Dune clearly shows that what was thought to be just a beauty mark on her face is actually a tiny Rebel Alliance logo tattoo. Since she used to be a Rebel Shock Trooper, is this something tied to her unit? Lots of real military outfits have tattoos that correlate to specific units, so it would make sense if that also happened in the Star Wars universe.