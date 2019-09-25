There are a few facts of life: God creates dinosaurs, God destroys dinosaurs, Man brings back dinosaurs, dinosaurs eat man, and Jurassic World 3 brings back Laura Dern, Sam Neill, and Jeff Goldblum to clean up the mess.

The original Jurassic Park stars are coming back for another go-around with the prehistoric reptiles as part of the Jurassic World 3 cast as their iconic characters as Dr. Ellie Sattler, Dr. Alan Grant, and Dr. Ian Malcolm, respectively. Goldblum appeared in a brief cameo as our favorite chaotic mathematician in 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, but all three original stars are now confirmed to be playing key roles in the Colin Trevorrow-directed Jurassic World 3.

Amblin announced that Dern, Neill, and Goldblum will be reprising their famous Jurassic Park roles in Jurassic World 3, starring opposite returning stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Trevorrow is returning to direct after briefly stepping away from the franchise during Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, which was helmed by J. A. Bayona.

This will be the first film that unites the original trio since 1993’s Jurassic Park. While Goldblum has returned most frequently to the franchise, appearing in 1997’s The Lost World and Fallen Kingdom, Neill and Dern only returned to the franchise once, with Neill starring in 2001’s Jurassic Park III in which Dern made a quick cameo. This will be Dern’s first proper return to her role as Dr. Ellie Satler, and it couldn’t come at a better time — the actress is currently enjoying more mainstream popularity than ever thanks to her Emmy-winning turn in Big Little Lies and her scene-stealing performance in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Maybe we can finally see her inherit the Earth, as she deserves.

Trevorrow first revealed the return of the original Jurassic Park cast at a screening of Jurassic World at the ArcLight Cinemas in Hollywood Tuesday night, where he confirmed that at least Dern would be playing a “major role, not a cameo.”

.@ColinTrevorrow is also brining back the original cast of 'Jurassic Park,' Sam Neill and @JeffGoldblum to reprise their roles in #JurassicWorld3! pic.twitter.com/nlVwKef10i — Collider Video (@ColliderVideo) September 25, 2019

Jurassic World 3 will be penned by Trevorrow and Emily Carmichael (Pacific Rim Uprising, The Black Hole) based on a story by Derek Connolly and Trevorrow, who together co-wrote Jurassic World and Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom. Steven Spielberg and Trevorrow return to executive produce the next chapter in the franchise, alongside Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley.

Details on Jurassic World 3 are being kept under lock and key for now, but as we’ve seen with the Jurassic Park and Jurassic World franchises, those won’t keep anything caged for long. We don’t know in what way Dr. Ellie Satler and Alan Grant will be involved in the story, but it seems like their dinosaur expertise could be used to corral the dinosaurs unleashed upon the world after an auction goes terribly wrong at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.