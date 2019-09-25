Kevin Feige pitched a new Star Wars film to Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Disney head Bob Iger, and studio co-chairmen Alan Horn and Alan Bergman.

Kevin Feige is going to be developing a Star Wars film. In response to a query from THR, Walt Disney Studios co-chairman and chief creative officer Alan Horn said, “We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox. With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

It is unclear if this means that Feige may have a role in the future of Lucasfilm when Kennedy’s contract ends. We also have no idea what the new Star Wars movie is about, but the Marvel president is the perfect person to produce a Star Wars film. THR also points out that “Feige has told a major actor that there’s a specific role he would like that person to play when and if he makes the movie,” but it’s unclear who that person is at this stage.

Fans and analysts have both been cynical about the future of Star Wars after The Rise of Skywalker. Solo was a box office disappointment even though it was met with enthusiasm by hardcore fans, leading Disney to re-evaluate stand-alone Star Wars films in the future. Feige has the magic touch and was instrumental in creating the Marvel Cinematic Universe, something that every studio and franchise has tried (and mostly failed) to emulate. Could Feige bring his magic to a galaxy far, far away?

Kevin Feige is a life-long Star Wars fanatic. It’s actually his first pop-culture love, over Marvel Comics. When Kathleen Kennedy’s Lucasfilm contract expiration was coming up, there were many rumors that Feige would be the one to take over the position. Of course, Kennedy ended up signing on for a contract extension and Feige denied the rumors in the press, including our own conversation with the Marvel Studios President, stating that “No,” he would not be involved in the future of Star Wars, joking “Only in my backyard with my action figures.”

Feige has talked at length about his Star Wars fandom in various interviews, but probably the longest discussion comes courtesy of The Star Wars Show. The Star Wars Sourcebook was a big inspiration for Feige as a kid. He has admitted drawing inspiration from Star Wars throughout the Infinity Saga and has even said the Marvel Studios 10-year logo was stolen from Star Wars.

This piece was updated with more information after its initial publication.