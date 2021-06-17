Daily Podcast: Black Widow Early Reactions, UFOs, John Wick 4, and More
Posted on Thursday, June 17th, 2021 by Ben Pearson
On the June 17, 2021 episode of /Film Daily, /Film senior writer Ben Pearson is joined by writers Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest film and TV news, including Black Widow early buzz, Pixar’s plan to go back to theatrical releases, John Wick 4, V/H/S/94, and a UFO docu-series from J.J. Abrams.
Opening Banter:
In The News:
- HT: ‘Black Widow’ Early Buzz: Marvel Delivers on Action, Florence Pugh Hailed as MVP
- Chris: Pixar Plans to Go Back to Theatrical Releases with 2022’s ‘Turning Red’
- Ben: ‘John Wick 4’ Adds Another Certified Badass with Hiroyuki Sanada
- Chris: ‘V/H/S/94’ Will Resurrect the Found Footage Horror Franchise on Shudder This Year
- Chris: J.J. Abrams and Showtime Will Solve This UFO Thing Once and For All With a New Docu-Series
Also mentioned:
All the other stuff you need to know:
