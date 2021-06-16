Break out the VCR, because here comes a new V/H/S film.

V/H/S/94, the fourth entry in the horror anthology film series, was announced last year, and now it’s been revealed the film is headed to horror streaming service Shudder this year. The entire film was shot during the pandemic, and features segments helmed by Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, Jennifer Reeder, Ryan Prows, and Chloe Okuno.

V/H/S/94 Will Shake Up the Formula

Horror anthology fans rejoice, because here comes V/H/S/94. The film is the latest entry in the found-footage horror anthology series, and it’s headed to Shudder in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand later this year.

“The V/H/S series has been known for two things: its unbeatable lineup of filmmakers and its edge-of-your-seat terrifying found-footage stories,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. “With V/H/S/94, the producers have upped their game— bigger, wilder, scarier than ever before. We can’t wait to unleash this new installment on Shudder members.”

When the film was announced last year, it came with the news that this V/H/S film was changing things up a bit. Rather than being comprised of a series of standalone segments like a traditional horror anthology film, V/H/S/94 will be “the first in the horror series to be presented in a single, fluid narrative, with each section linked up.” The filmmakers on board include V/H/S alumni Simon Barrett and Timo Tjahjanto. Tjahjanto co-directed what is arguably the best segment in V/H/S history, “Safe Haven,” so bringing him back for a new entry is exciting.

Joining Barret and Tjahjanto on the filmmaking front are Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife), and Chloe Okuno (Slut). The film’s score will be composed by Greg Anderson of the drone metal band Sunn O))).

Cults and Punk Rock

Here’s the premise for V/H/S/94: “After the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high-intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.” A cult played a part in the aforementioned Safe Haven, which makes me wonder if there will be a connection here. We’ll see.

“Thrilled seems like an understatement for just how stoked we all are to partner with Shudder,” said producer Josh Goldbloom. “We shot the film entirely during the pandemic, building sets in hotels, conference rooms, and in the spirit of the series punk rock roots we even ventured underground into a sewer. Our team channeled the misery of this past year appropriately, so rest assured it’s the biggest, baddest, and most bloodthirsty batch of tapes yet.”

David Bruckner, the filmmaker behind the upcoming The Night House as well as the Hellraiser reboot, and Radio Silence, the team behind Ready or Not and the upcoming Scream sequel, serve as executive producers. Josh Goldbloom produced the project for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral). Michael Schreiber for Studio71, Zak Zeman, & Tom Owen also served as executive producers, along with Michael Paszt, James Fler, and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment.