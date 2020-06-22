The V/H/S franchise will live again with V/H/S 94. The latest entry in the horror anthology series hails from writer and producer David Bruckner, with Simon Barrett, Timo Tjahjanto, and Chloe Okuno currently set to direct segments. V/H/S 94 will take a different approach than its predecessors, with each individual story ultimately telling a single narrative.

THR has the scoop on V/H/S 94, describing the film as a “reboot” even though it sounds more like a sequel. What sets this new entry apart from the previous film is that it will be “the first in the horror series to be presented in a single, fluid narrative, with each section linked up.” In other words, rather than have the individual segments stand on their own – which is traditionally how horror anthologies play out – all the stories will be building towards telling one larger story.

David Bruckner, who directed a segment in the first V/H/S film, will write and produce V/H/S 94 with along filmmaking collective Radio Silence, Bloody Disgusting’s Brad Miska, and Josh Goldbloom and Parinda Patel of Cinepocalypse Productions, in partnership with Studio71. Directors include Simon Barrett (who directed a segment in V/H/S/2, Timo Tjahjanto, the filmmaker behind the ass-kicking Netflix film The Night Comes For Us, and newcomer Chloe Okuno. Additional directors are being courted as well.

The first V/H/S was released in 2012, and, like most horror anthologies, it had its hits and misses. The best entry of the bunch was 10/31/98, which followed a bunch of clueless guys who end up at the wrong house while looking for a Halloween party. V/H/S was followed by V/H/S/2 in 2013. Here, the best entry was Timo Tjahjanto and Gareth Evans’ Safe Haven, about a documentary crew infiltrating a cult. It was genuinely disturbing, something that can’t be said for most of the other entries. The most recent entry in the franchise was 2014’s V/H/S: Viral, which seems to be the sequel fans like the least (I never even bothered to watch it).

I’m a big fan of horror anthologies, and I’m hopeful V/H/S 94 will deliver. If I can make one humble suggestion: please, no “funny” entires. Nothing ruins the momentum of a horror anthology – at least in my humble opinion – then a sudden drastic shift in tone.