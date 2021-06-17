Scarlett Johansson made her debut as Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, all the way back in 2010’s Iron Man 2. And for nearly as long as she’s been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans have been calling for her to receive her own solo film. And it’s finally here. Black Widow is Johansson’s long-awaited solo movie, following the fallen Avenger in a solo adventure between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. But is it too little too late?

First, here’s my reaction, which seems to be one of the few that are not warm to the film.

BLACK WIDOW wants to be BOURNE IDENTITY but ends up more like BOURNE LEGACY. The biggest "should've been a Disney+ show" energy — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) June 17, 2021

But otherwise, Black Widow seems to be met with near-universal praise, with people in particular praising the action set pieces and Florence Pugh‘s dynamite performance as Yelena, a fellow Black Widow who came from the same program as Natasha Romanoff. A few are even calling it one of Marvel’s best solo superhero films.

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

Marvel movies are back! #BlackWidow is a tense, action-packed spy thriller that truly completes Natasha’s story in a visceral & emotional way. Florence Pugh CRUSHES it & is an instant MCU icon. This is like the MCU's Bond movie w/ shades of MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE & THELMA & LOUISE. pic.twitter.com/bauc2XVQlF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) June 17, 2021

Also the action is non-stop in #BlackWidow and so well done. And if you like it, you can thank 2nd unit director Darrin Prescott. You know his work from the ‘John Wick’ movies, ‘Black Panther,’ and ‘Captain America: Civil War.’ Don’t watch on Disney+. See this in a movie theater. pic.twitter.com/SiCuL66llR — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is a throwback to cold dark global espionage thrillers but w/ a #Marvel twist. Though smaller in scale, it leaves an impact w/ impressive action set pieces, a strong and compassionate introspective story, and humorous spy family dynamics. Wish we got this sooner. pic.twitter.com/zxHtNnvSsg — Michael Lee (@IamMichaelJLee) June 17, 2021

I loved #BlackWidow…and it makes me angry. ScarJo deserved this film long ago. I loved everyone in it, but it bothers me so much that Marvel waited so long. ScarJo was amazing as always. Florence Pugh, I have loved in everything I've seen her in, and continue to do so. (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/RdBvsFZlbg — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is exactly what fans have been waiting for! Apart from some overly long action scenes that disrupt its pacing, the film is elevated by newcomers Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, and Florence Pugh – whose humour and chemistry shake up the standard Marvel fare ? pic.twitter.com/jDWOLRquPa — Digital Spy (@digitalspy) June 17, 2021

Mix the Jason Bourne movies, FX's The Americans, and MCU lore and you get #BlackWidow (or what i will call for now on, "The Moment Florence Pugh Took Over The World") … Definitely stick around for the post credits scene pic.twitter.com/btDWxb0bjX — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) June 17, 2021

Saw #BlackWidow on big screen and for fans it is def WORTH THE WAIT. A true ensemble piece that mixes awesome hand-to-hand combat with reflections on family, free will, finding your place. It's Marvel does The Americans, laced w/ black comedy. Oh, and all hail Florence Pugh. pic.twitter.com/ANpILzClgx — Joel Meares (@joelmeares) June 17, 2021

Lots I loved in #BlackWidow but the standout component is that ensemble. Maybe it’s because I’m super close to my sister but I couldn’t get enough of the Natasha/Yelena relationship – from the bickering to the more heartfelt moments. This is my kind of twisted family film. — Perri Nemiroff (@PNemiroff) June 17, 2021

While it's not quite the Brosnan/Craig hybrid James Bond homage I think Natasha's solo movie should be, Scarlett Johansson gets her overdue moment in the sun with an *amazing* supporting cast. Pugh, Harbour, Weisz elevate #BlackWidow into more than just another superhero movie. pic.twitter.com/r2YA8JBiwD — BDG Union Member Eric Francisco (@EricFrancisco24) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow director Cate Shortland balances sentimentality, situational severity & seriousness, folding those emotional touchstones into the camera choreography & character-drive. Twists & turns are clever. Lorne Balfe’s score carries a haunting sense of gravitas. pic.twitter.com/DiMk8ZhnC7 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow might be one of my favorite solo origin movies in the MCU. There's something about seeing Natasha finally get her story that made me emotional in all the best ways. Also, Florence Pugh was born for the MCU, and her dynamic with Scarlett is a triumph — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) June 17, 2021

I saw #BlackWidow! Interlaced with the well done action and humor is some of the darker material we’ve seen in the MCU, which packs a punch. The cast is all great with Florence Pugh a standout. A couple of beats near the end I could have done without but overall I really dug it. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

However, a few reactions acknowledged that Black Widow‘s biggest enemy may be its timing. A film that takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, it features the return of Johansson as a character whose demise we already saw — and mourned — at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Is Black Widow too little too late?

Marvel fans are going to really enjoy #BlackWidow. Lots of questions are answered w/ plenty of cool action. The big problem is we know Nat so well by now, she gets hugely outshined by almost everyone else in her own movie. Florence Pugh especially. Still, a solid addition to MCU. pic.twitter.com/xjW6aJyQkR — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) June 17, 2021

I think timing is #BlackWidow's biggest nemesis. Obviously, it's a prequel, but it feels a little out of step with the rest of Phase Four. If you prefer espionage action to multiversal bureaucracy, then this will be right up your alley. pic.twitter.com/7gHRrLoRx0 — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) June 17, 2021

That said, I wish I got this Black Widow movie in 2013. There are aspects of it that would have worked in Phase Two that feel outdated in Phase Four. Almost “too little, too late.” Still — Pugh’s Yelena is a great new MCU addition that makes me very excited for what’s next. — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 17, 2021

I wish we had more solo time with Natasha and I still can't help but think that a Black Widow movie should have happened years ago, especially considering the timeframe this movie falls in. Regardless, I was pleasantly surprised by #BlackWidow! The fight scenes were ? pic.twitter.com/GR7XwgGqB0 — Britany (@britany_murphs) June 17, 2021

So is Black Widow one of the best Marvel solo films ever or is it a disappointing spy film that came too late? It seems I’m in the minority, so I guess it’s the former.

What You Need to Know About Black Widow

In addition to Johansson and Pugh, Black Widow also stars David Harbour, O-T Fagbenle, William Hurt, Ray Winstone, and Rachel Weisz. It’s directed by Cate Shortland from a screenplay by Eric Pearson.

Here’s the snyopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller “Black Widow,” Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Marvel’s Black Widow is slated to hit theaters, and debut on Disney+ Premier Access, on July 9, 2021.