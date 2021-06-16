UFO sightings have been with us for several decades, but in the last few years, talk of UFOs has increased, bolstered by the fact that people in power have been talking more openly about the phenomenon. In fact, this morning CNN reported that Members of the House Intelligence Committee received a classified briefing on UFOs.

And now J.J. Abrams wants in on this action. His Bad Robot productions is teaming with Showtime for a four-part docu-series that delves into the wild world of Unidentified Flying Objects. And you’ll never guess what it’s called! Okay, yes you will. It’s called UFO.

Do you believe in UFOs? Let me rephrase that. Do you believe that UFOs are aliens from another planet? Those are two different questions. I personally believe that UFOs exist, but I also believe that they’re either normal things being misidentified, or they’re experimental, but man-made crafts. But then there are people who are 100% convinced that aliens from outer space are zipping around Earth in their flying saucers. And that’s fine – if you want to believe that, go with god.

While I’m not inclined to believe in alien visitors, I am a sucker for a docu-series that talks about the unexplained. So I’m all-in on UFO, a four-part docu-series headed to Showtime this August. The series comes from J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Glen Zipper, and promises to explore “our fascination with unidentified flying objects, and what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies, and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas.”

The Truth Is Out There (Maybe)

UFO is directed by Mark Monroe (Icarus) and Paul Crowder (Riding Giants) and presents “unsettling theories of a subject that recently reached national headlines, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracized.” Here’s more info:

Ignited by the bombshell New York Times story in 2017 revealing that the Pentagon had been secretly tracking UFOs for years, the series examines the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country. As the conversation grows more bizarre and reaches the mainstream by virtue of credible investigations into alien encounters, UFO confronts the most enigmatic questions of all: Why do we believe what we believe? And what is the elusive truth beyond this decades long mystery?

UFO is executive produced by J.J. Abrams, Glen Zipper, Mark Monroe, and Sean Stuart along with Ben Stephenson and Rachel Rusch Rich from Bad Robot. The series is co-executive produced by Kevin Lincoln and produced by Maren Domzalski and Paul McGuire. Showtime will release all four episodes of UFO at midnight to subscribers on Sunday, August 8, prior to its on-air debut at 9:00 P.M. that night.