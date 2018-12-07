Daily Podcast: Avengers Endgame Trailer Reaction/Analysis, How Captain Marvel Might Be Connected To Captain America, and Much More
Posted on Friday, December 7th, 2018 by Peter Sciretta
On the December 7, 2018 episode of /Film Daily, /Film editor in chief Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film weekend editor Brad Oman and writer Hoai-Tran Bui to talk the latest film and tv news, including Crazy Rich Asians, Aquaman 2, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Kevin Hart, Plastic Man, and we’ll take a closer look at the Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel trailers.
In The News:
- HT: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Sequels to Shoot Back-to-Back
- Brad: ‘Aquaman’ Sequel Already Being Planned
- Peter: How Many People Will Get to Experience Disneyland’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Each Day?
- HT: Kevin Hart Steps Down as the 2019 Oscars Host
- Brad: ‘Plastic Man’ Movie In Development at Warner Bros.
- Trailer Reaction: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer: Dust Yourself Off and Try Again
- Jacob comes on to play a clip about our Avengers 4 predictions
- What do we think of the name?
- What do we think of the trailer?
In The Spoiler Room:
- Brad: ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Breakdown: The One Where Tony Stark Loses Hope
- Brad: ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer Hints at an Infinity Stone Connection to ‘The Avengers’
All the other stuff you need to know:
