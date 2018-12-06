The most recent Captain Marvel trailer was packed full of new footage, but it didn’t really give us much in the way plot details. We know the movie finds Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), a human turned Kree, as she’s caught up in a war with the shapeshifting alien race known as Skrulls. That battle ends up making its way to Earth, and it’s up to her to do something about it.

However, the Captain Marvel trailer might give us a little more insight than we previous thought, because one little detail creates a connection to The Avengers that might explain what this war between the Kree and Skrulls is all about.

One sequence in the Captain Marvel trailer features Carol Danvers and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) flying in a white quinjet out of what appears to be a SHIELD base of some kind. In fact, one shot of the quinjet has a Project PEGASUS logo on the wing (via ScreenRant). That just so happens to be the codename for the project that saw SHIELD researching the mysterious item known as the Tesseract, which was uncovered by Howard Stark some years after Captain America crash landed with it in the sea in Captain America: The First Avenger. We know that because it’s referenced in The Avengers and that’s how Loki comes into possession of the artifact.

Speaking of which, that base where Loki retrieves the Tesseract was located in the Mojave desert. That’s not too far from Los Angeles, where part of Captain Marvel is supposed to take place. And our sources say the presence of the PEGASUS logo isn’t just a throwaway Easter egg. Instead, this SHIELD base plays a key part in Captain Marvel, and the Tesseract itself might be an object of desire for the Skrulls, especially since it has one of the Infinity Stones inside it. After all, there’s an entire comic book storyline dedicated to that very plot in the Secret Invasion event arc.