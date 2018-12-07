This morning, the Avengers 4 trailer finally arrived, and it came with the reveal of the title: Avengers: Endgame. And honestly, that’s probably the biggest revelation to come from the teaser trailer that the internet has been demanding for months now. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t details to pore over instead of getting mad about the fact that Anthony & Joe Russo flat out lied to us about the title of the movie.

Anyway, let’s dig in with our Avengers Endgame trailer breakdown.

Tony Stark’s Iron Man helmet sits on the floor of a ship, still damaged from the fight with Thanos. A lot of the nanotech armor was destroyed during the fight on Titan, but it looks like enough of it remained so that Tony Stark could use his helmet to record a farewell message to Pepper Potts.

Tony Stark sounds like he’s lost all hope, even though he tries to keep spirits up for Pepper by telling her not to feel bad about this, because part of the journey is the end.

A long shot shows the ship Tony is on floating through space. This would seem to confirm that he’s on the ship left behind by the Guardians of the Galaxy after all of the members on Titan were turned to dust.

There are great shots of Tony looking somber and reflective as he recounts that the food and water ran out four days previously. That makes us wonder how much time has passed since the events on Titan. Either way, Tony says he only has enough oxygen to last until the morning, and then that’s it.

Tony turns off his helmet after telling Pepper that he will drift off dreaming about her. It’s really a touching moment, but it’s one that’s also worrisome because we’ve never seen Tony Stark so hopeless. He may be a genius, but he’s exhausted all his resources and he may be a little out of his element, all alone on a ship that he’s not familiar with. But is he alone? More on that later.

Ouch. It wasn’t hurtful enough when the Avengers: Infinity War title turned to dust, now Marvel Studios is turning their own 10th anniversary logo to dust too, and it just hurts.

Here’s something that we could only see briefly in the background of a shot at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. After snapping his fingers, Thanos retired to a farm somewhere, leaving his armor hanging like some kind of ominous scarecrow in front of his cottage.

We don’t see Thanos’ face in this trailer, but he still gets a Gladiator moment as he walks through this field of plants with the burnt Infinity Gauntlet still on his hand. Is it stuck on his hand? Or is he wearing it just so no one else can take it from him? Does he know a way the Avengers can reverse what he’s just done?

Meanwhile, back at the Avengers headquarters in upstate New York…doesn’t it look like the groundskeepers have had a couple weeks off? I suppose losing half the Earth’s population is reason enough for some of the normal routine things to go by the wayside for the while. For all we know, the groundskeepers were killed in The Decimation (aka The Snappening, aka Than-Oh-Snap!).

Steve Rogers certainly seems to be annoyed about the unkempt grounds of Avengers headquarters as a tear rolls down his face. Either that or he’s thinking about everyone who disappeared after Thanos snapped half of all living beings out of existence, including his lifelong pal Bucky Barnes.