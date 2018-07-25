While some of our favorite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seemingly erased from existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, we now have word about two Black Panther characters who can be added to the list of Infinity War survivors. So who was spared by Thanos’s snap, and who are among the remaining forces who could possibly right this wrong in Avengers 4? Read on to find out.



Which Black Panther Characters Survived?

In a new interview with ScreenRant, actress Angela Bassett (who plays Ramonda, Wakanda’s queen mother, in Black Panther) was asked if she believed her character disappeared during Thanos’s devastating “snap heard round the universe” at the end of the film. Here’s her response:

“No. Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda. So…”

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 filmed back-to-back, so while Bassett’s character didn’t actually appear in Infinity War, maybe she shows up in the sequel. In that comment, she seems to hint that Shuri (Letitia Wright)’s intelligence is at least partially what saves the day. We know Shuri will soon be headlining her own Marvel comic where she has to begrudgingly step up and rule Wakanda in T’Challa’s absence, but I’m guessing her genius-level intellect will be utilized in the upcoming sequel to figure out a way to undo (at least some of) Thanos’s damage. Captain Marvel probably won’t be able to do everything by herself, and considering Shuri is the smartest person in the MCU, it seems like a no-brainer that the two of them will team up to find a solution.

Here’s Where We Stand After Infinity War

Seemingly Dead For Good:

Heimdall

Loki

Gamora

Vision

The Collector

Many Asgardian refugees

Possibly all of Xandar

Erased During The Snap:

Half of the universe, including animals

T’Challa/Black Panther

Peter Parker/Spider-Man

Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier

Doctor Strange

Sam Wilson/Falcon

Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Peter Quill/Star-Lord

Drax the Destroyer

Mantis

Groot

Maria Hill

Nick Fury

“Actor Loki” (played by Matt Damon)

Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk

Lady Sif

Hank Pym

Janet van Dyne

Hope van Dyne/The Wasp

Still Alive and Kicking:

Tony Stark/Iron Man

Steve Rogers/Captain America

Thor

Bruce Banner/Hulk

Natasha Romanov/Black Widow

James Rhodes/War Machine

Rocket Raccoon

Nebula

Wong

Shuri

Okoye

M’Baku

Aunt May Parker

Howard the Duck

Captain Marvel

Scott Lang/Ant-Man (trapped in the Quantum Realm)

Technically Unknown: