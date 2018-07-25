Two ‘Black Panther’ Characters Confirmed as ‘Infinity War’ Survivors, Here Are The Key Players Still Alive in the MCU
While some of our favorite heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seemingly erased from existence at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, we now have word about two Black Panther characters who can be added to the list of Infinity War survivors. So who was spared by Thanos’s snap, and who are among the remaining forces who could possibly right this wrong in Avengers 4? Read on to find out.
Which Black Panther Characters Survived?
In a new interview with ScreenRant, actress Angela Bassett (who plays Ramonda, Wakanda’s queen mother, in Black Panther) was asked if she believed her character disappeared during Thanos’s devastating “snap heard round the universe” at the end of the film. Here’s her response:
“No. Neither did my daughter. Shuri, she’s a bright girl there in Wakanda. So…”
Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 filmed back-to-back, so while Bassett’s character didn’t actually appear in Infinity War, maybe she shows up in the sequel. In that comment, she seems to hint that Shuri (Letitia Wright)’s intelligence is at least partially what saves the day. We know Shuri will soon be headlining her own Marvel comic where she has to begrudgingly step up and rule Wakanda in T’Challa’s absence, but I’m guessing her genius-level intellect will be utilized in the upcoming sequel to figure out a way to undo (at least some of) Thanos’s damage. Captain Marvel probably won’t be able to do everything by herself, and considering Shuri is the smartest person in the MCU, it seems like a no-brainer that the two of them will team up to find a solution.
Here’s Where We Stand After Infinity War
Seemingly Dead For Good:
- Heimdall
- Loki
- Gamora
- Vision
- The Collector
- Many Asgardian refugees
- Possibly all of Xandar
Erased During The Snap:
- Half of the universe, including animals
- T’Challa/Black Panther
- Peter Parker/Spider-Man
- Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier
- Doctor Strange
- Sam Wilson/Falcon
- Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch
- Peter Quill/Star-Lord
- Drax the Destroyer
- Mantis
- Groot
- Maria Hill
- Nick Fury
- “Actor Loki” (played by Matt Damon)
- Betty Ross from The Incredible Hulk
- Lady Sif
- Hank Pym
- Janet van Dyne
- Hope van Dyne/The Wasp
Still Alive and Kicking:
- Tony Stark/Iron Man
- Steve Rogers/Captain America
- Thor
- Bruce Banner/Hulk
- Natasha Romanov/Black Widow
- James Rhodes/War Machine
- Rocket Raccoon
- Nebula
- Wong
- Shuri
- Okoye
- M’Baku
- Aunt May Parker
- Howard the Duck
- Captain Marvel
- Scott Lang/Ant-Man (trapped in the Quantum Realm)
Technically Unknown:
- Nakia
- Korg and Miek
- Valkyrie
- Luis and the rest of the X-Con Security team
- Cassie Lang
- Peter Parker’s best friend Ned
- Sharon Carter
- Hawkeye
- Kraglin